“I Can’t Talk to Them Anymore”- These Gut-Wrenching Stories Reveal How MAGA Has Broken Families Beyond Repair

When Donald Trump started his MAGA movement, it not only brought political change in the country but also divided families across the country. There have been traditional conservative and democratic members in a family long before, but MAGA created a divide that ripped the families apart, caused divorces and made kids estranged from their parents.

For many families across America and even beyond its borders, the real cost of the MAGA movement hasn’t just been political. It’s been personal, painful, and often permanent.

Here are a few stories that give a glimpse of what people went through

1. Health vs. Politics

Joe G. is a cancer survivor. In 2016, he watched in disbelief as his own father voted for Donald Trump. Even though his father knew Trump’s plans threatened the Affordable Care Act, which ensured Joe could access life-saving follow-up care.

“That wasn’t enough for my dad,” he shared. Two years later, his father ended his marriage of 48 years and left his mom. “Trump divided and ripped our family apart.”

2. Divorced Over Trumpism

One woman tells the story of how her marriage unraveled when her husband fell deeper into MAGA rhetoric. He started repeating ‘talking points’ he didn’t even understand.

“That was the final straw,” she wrote. Her experience echoed what happened to many others when their partners, siblings, or parents were consumed by conspiracy theories.

Caller says she divorced her 30 year husband because he was a huge MAGA supporter in HLARIOUS call today.

She has since re-married a Democrat.

3. Global Reach, Local Pain

Even families far from U.S. soil aren’t immune. One Australian reader tells the story of how her English mother became radicalized post-COVID and how she swallowed election conspiracy theories despite being “smart enough to know better.”

4. Identity on the Chopping Block

For people of the LGBTQ+ community, the divide is even more existential and severe. A 69-year-old gay man shared how his family all but disowned him.

“One of my aunts said ‘I pray you get over that.'” He said and then added his response, “No. Hypocrites all. They think Trump hung the moon.”

It hurt like hell. My dad clearly knew his kid was a little queer. I hung rainbows everywhere, rarely had boyfriends, never missed a pride parade, my bookshelves full of lefty, feminist, queer books. I didn't change. He did: full of hate, convinced women & gays were to blame

5. Conspiracy-Fueled Estrangement

Some people have described how even casual conversations became unbearable. One person described watching their once level-headed relative getting consumed by Fox-fueled paranoia after they lost their spouse.

“I watched them be radicalized in real time. It was shocking and sad.”

6. Silence as Survival

One of the online users refused to engage anymore after her mother voted for Trump. She views him as “a misogynistic felon”. But when I tried to talk to her mother, she responded with casual dismissal.

“I’m sure Biden’s done it too.” Facts no longer mattered. It is all about tribal loyalty.

7. Love vs. Bigotry

One father shared how he cut ties with his MAGA brother after he voted for Trump. His brother aligned himself with a platform that threatened the identities of his nonbinary and pansexual children.

“I told him I can’t and won’t have someone in my life that voted to negate the very existence of people I love.”

My elderly neighbor is a maga, and up until now, we have spent a lot of time together—dinners, coffee in the morning, and beer at night. I just declined his offer to get together for Thanksgiving. He looked sad, but so did I. I am sad that he voted for hate.

8. Churches and Echo Chambers

One daughter tells the painful story of how her parents’ church doubled down on Trumpism.

“Under what part of the Bible is beyond me,” she said. She has watched her mother parrot misinformation despite being a seasoned healthcare worker.

9. When Logic Fails

There are several stories that recount the impossibility of debate.

“My aunt doesn’t believe in AI, Google, or even history,” one wrote. Another had to explain to relatives that FEMA aid is socialism.

These aren’t just casual disagreements or discussions over taxes or trade. MAGA has fractured the roots of human rights, truth, and identity.

“You cannot present facts. Unless their group has told them it’s OK, they won’t believe it.” one user said it plainly.

MAGA is 100% a cult. It’s not an exaggeration. pic.twitter.com/uBTp0N6qiF — MC Bibulus (@MarcusBibulus) August 1, 2025

“I can’t see a Trump supporter, even my own family and not just immediately think ‘that’s an evil person.'” says another

Whether you call it political polarisation or social collapse, all these stories reveal that the damage is done and, in many cases, it’s irreversible.