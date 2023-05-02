Doja Cat and Jared Leto Honor Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat Choupette at Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala this year saw many A-list celebrities and personalities arrive dressed in their own take on this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." It was Jared Leto and Doja Cat, however, who stole the show by choosing to honor the legendary late fashion designer, Lagerfeld by dressing up as his beloved cat Choupette. Choupette was as synonymous with the German designer's signature looks as his sunglasses and his white-haired ponytail, reports BBC.

Doja Cat delivered the Met's most Internet-breaking moment by shape-shifting into Choupette, Lagerfeld’s adorable cat, for her first Met appearance. “It makes no sense for anyone to go as Karl’s cat more than Doja Cat,” said Brett Alan Nelson, her creative director and stylist who refers to the artist by her given name, Amala Zandile Dlamini. According to Vogue, the pair apparently spent six months working with Oscar de La Renta’s co-creative director, Fernando Garcia on Doja’s completely hand-beaded gown. The outfit features a face-framing hood punctuated by a pair of cat ears. “Oscar and Karl were very close,” he says. “And the look feels very Oscar, but also like something Chanel could do at a couture show."

Doja herself suggested the idea to add prosthetics to the mix. “Amala and I were very clear that we didn’t want it to feel like a costume, and when you’re adding that element of prosthetics, you’re riding a very fine line,” Alan Nelson explained. He had reached out to prosthetic artist Malina Stearns for an elegant homage to the feline heiress. “She’s not furry, but I had images of Choupette as references,” said Stearns, who cast Doja Cat’s face for a moulding about two months ago, and worked to perfect the shape of the “sculpt.”

“On top of the beauty, we decorated her with diamonds from Messika,” added Alan Nelson, who credited French artist and designer Erté as the inspiration for the jewel hanging over Doja Cat's forehead as a third eye. “I mean, there’s a million-dollar diamond that’s just sitting in the middle of her forehead,” he says with a laugh. “It’s the most major art moment of the year. It’s her first Met Gala, and we need this to be bigger than what we’ve done in the past."

Meanwhile, the Morbius actor, Jared Leto transformed into a larger version of Choupette. He dressed in a life-size cat costume that paid homage to the iconic white Burmese cat. According to Harper's Bazaar, the adorable furry feline look confused some spectators—that is, until Leto removed the large cat head to reveal his identity. He later removed the cat costume to reveal yet another dazzling all-black ensemble, a bedazzled cape, a semi-sheer blouse, a pleated skirt and black trousers.

According to People, celebrities had hilarious reactions to the cat suit after Leto switched out the furry costume for a black cloak. The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, planted a kiss on the cat's face as Leto continued to carry it around. Salma Hayek and Anne Hathaway seemed to be amused as they joined in cradling the enormous cat head.

Choupette is known to live quite the elite life of private jets and iPads. According to Washington Post, Choupette has graced fashion magazine covers and is said to have two private maids and an iPad. The Burmese cat, who has an estimated net worth of $13 million, did not join the festivities, despite being invited to the Met Gala 2023. “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home,” read a post on Choupette’s official Instagram page.

The picture was also captioned, "A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI! We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."