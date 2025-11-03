DOJ Official Confesses Donald Trump Should be in Jail – “If It Was Anyone Else, We’d Arrest Him Tomorrow”

After the discovery of secret documents at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, a Justice Department official abruptly declared that he deserves to be jailed. According to a new book excerpt by two seasoned reporters, DOJ authorities decided he should be jailed after they found an array of “gravely sensitive” classified materials at his residence in August 2022.

In an article published on MSNBC on Monday, Washington Post investigative reporter Aaron C. Davis and former Washington Post White House reporter Carol Leonnig described how, during their surprise raid, FBI agents reportedly discovered hundreds of top-secret documents in the now-president’s home, office, and even his bathroom shower.

As per sources, these documents could result in the death of American operatives if they fall into the wrong hands. According to the statement, Julie Edelstein, the Justice Department’s leading authority on the improper handling of sensitive documents, stated at the time, “If it was anybody else, we would arrest him tomorrow.”

As Trump gives DOJ marching orders, a clear double standard emerges https://t.co/38ScOF9oLB — Fox News Opinion (@FoxNewsOpinion) September 24, 2025

It is illegal to try to hide secret materials as well as to remove them from a secure government location. Nevertheless, he first avoided prosecution, just because he is Trump.

A year later, Special Counsel Jack Smith took over the case, and he was ultimately charged with 37 felonies for his mishandling of the data. However, after a judge selected by Trump dropped the charges, what had appeared to be a simple case quickly fell apart.

Mr. President went so far as to file administrative claims demanding “damages” over the search of Mar-a-Lago last month, claiming the raid was a political hatchet job. He claims he was “damaged very greatly” by the investigations and is now seeking $230 million in damages from his own DOJ.

Have we become numb to a president dictating that DOJ investigate his enemies (Letitia, Comey, Schiff) and declaring them guilty? Trump saysi: They impeached me twice, and indicted me..OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” It’s payback politics https://t.co/IQj0pOGAG1 — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) September 24, 2025

The President has promised to either use the money to build his coveted new ballroom at the White House or donate it to a worthy cause. According to MSNBC, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson declared in a statement that the court-authorized search at Trump’s club was unlawful.

“The Biden DOJ’s raid on President’s home was highly illegal and yet, MSDNC continues to provide cover for the witch hunt against the President,” the statement read. “This is another perfect example as to why the American people no longer trust the media.”

