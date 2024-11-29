Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals Late Wife Beth Chapman's Tragic Last Words Before Her Death

In a heart-wrenching revelation, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane 'Dog' Chapman shared the intimate final moments and words of his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, who passed away at 51 after a courageous battle with cancer. Although the death of the reality TV star was somewhat predictable, it nevertheless came as a shock, and her family had to cope with the immense loss. Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 after getting a persistent cough checked out. Doctors removed a tumor, and she was declared cancer-free. But in November 2018, she received a new diagnosis of stage four lung cancer. Beth passed away on June 26, 2019, at Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii.

"When she had an attack, I didn't know anything to do but say 'In Jesus' name' and hold her," Duane recalled, his voice thick with emotion. "And when I said 'In Jesus' name,' she said 'Say it again, say it more.'" Even though Beth knew her time was running out, her last days were full of quiet spiritual moments as she attempted to console her family. The day she called her husband into the restroom stands out as one of the most memorable. "Look at me," she insisted. When Duane responded, "Yeah, you're freaking beautiful baby," she pressed further: "Look at me, Duane Chapman." With unwavering love, she then whispered, 'Please, let me go.' Before Duane could fully understand what she was asking, she started having trouble breathing. He quickly called an ambulance.

Bounty hunter Duane "The Dog" Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) says he wants his late wife Beth to be remembered for her bravery. pic.twitter.com/kmLx4HB4gt — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 29, 2019

Although Beth never fully accepted what was happening, she spent her final years ensuring her family would be taken care of after her death. She prepared them for life without her as best she could. "For two to three years, she knew this might happen," Duane shared with Entertainment Tonight. Even when she was sick, Beth’s down-to-earth side didn’t fade. She still made sure to leave notes for her husband, tucking them in his pillowcases, leaving them by the sink, and slipping them into his shaving kit. It was like she was still there, guiding him.

Reality television personality Duane "Dog" Chapman (R) and wife Beth Chapman (L) at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frazer Harrison)

Two months before she passed, she gave him comfort in a way he didn’t expect. After Duane’s parrot passed away, she saw him crying and asked him why. When he explained it was because he loved the bird, Beth responded with characteristic wisdom: "Big Daddy, you're gonna be so sad when I die, but it's gonna be okay." She talked about time healing all wounds but Dog smiled and pointed out that he checked and it wasn’t actually in the Bible.

RIP: Beth Chapman, the wife of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' has died. Her husband tweeted a goodbye to his wife. "We all love you, Beth," he said. "See you on the other side." pic.twitter.com/CDxQWkTXO1 — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) June 26, 2019

The couple's love story played out in front of millions on their hit A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter from 2004 to 2012. Their partnership extended beyond marriage into a successful bounty-hunting business, making them household names. Beth's battle with cancer became part of their story too. It featured prominently in their latest spin-off, Dog's Most Wanted. In the aftermath of Beth's passing, Duane found himself surrounded by memories of their life together. "It's just incredible when you walk alone in the bedroom, and she was just there two days ago," he reflected. Despite his grief, Duane holds onto hope: "I hope to God there's a God. If there is, I'm gonna see my honey again," as per CBS News.