From 'The Bachelor' to 'KUWTK', Here's How Much Reality TV Stars Really Earn Per Season

Reality TV has become a staple in modern entertainment, offering audiences a peek into the everyday lives, drama, and triumphs of its stars. But have you ever wondered how much these stars get paid to let cameras into their lives? From The Bachelor to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, here’s a look at the salaries of reality stars per season, ranked from highest to lowest. For many, the financial security provided by these shows has enabled them to maintain and even elevate their lifestyles.

1. Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Topping the list is Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a show that has defined reality TV since its debut in 2007. The series captures the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, whose fame and influence drastically spiked over the years. By 2017, the prominent cast members (Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Scott, and Caitlyn) allegedly made around $500,000 per episode. With an average season featuring 14 episodes, each family could earn about $7 million per season as per the reports.

2. The Real Housewives

As per Cosmopolitan, The Real Housewives franchise flaunts the lavish lifestyle and dramatic escapades of famous women across several cities. Initially, salaries were modest, with season one stars of Real Housewives of New York earning just $7,250 for the entire season. However, as the franchise gained popularity, so did the paychecks. Reportedly Bethenny Frankel made up to $1.5 million per season. In comparison, Lisa Vanderpump (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Nene Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) earned as much as $2.7 million per season on average.

3. Teen Mom

The MTV reality TV show Teen Mom has been a groundbreaking series in terms of ratings, since its debut in 2009, documenting the struggles and triumphs of teenage motherhood. The original cast members have become household names, with their lives constantly unraveling on screen. The cast reportedly makes around $25,000 per episode. For older and more popular stars like Catelynn Lowell, this translates to a minimum of $500,000 per season. The series originally focused on the lives of Maci McKinney, Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, from the first season of 16 and Pregnant of which the show was a spin-off.

4. Sister Wives

Sister Wives provides a glimpse into the unique and tumultuous lifestyle of the Brown family, which includes Kody Brown and his four wives – Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, along with their 18 children. The show addresses the challenges and dynamics of living in a polygamous family. The Browns earn between $25,000 and $40,000 per episode. With around 11 episodes airing per season, the family’s earnings typically range from $275,000 to $440,000, which helps support their large and unconventional household.

5. Counting On

As per ScreenRant, the Duggar family, who first gained fame with 17 Kids and Counting, continues to captivate audiences with Counting On. This show follows the older Duggar children as they navigate adulthood, marriage, and parenthood. Each featured Duggar reportedly earns between $25,000 and $40,000 per episode. With an average season consisting of eight episodes, the cast members rake in approximately $200,000 to $320,000 per season. The show started in 2015 and has since captivated audiences with its unique concept.

6. The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette is similar to The Bachelor but with a female lead. It flips the script, featuring a single woman selecting from a group of men. The Bachelorette earns prominently more than The Bachelor, with an average salary of around $250,000 per season. According to Amy Kaufman’s book Bachelor Nation, the pay can reflect the star’s previous job, but it’s rare for any Bachelorette to make less than six figures. This higher pay may be due to the increased demand and viewership for the female-led version of the show.

7. The Bachelor

The concept of The Bachelor revolves around a single man who dates a group of women to find his future wife. Despite its popularity and the fervent Bachelor Nation fan base, the titular Bachelor earns relatively modest compensation. For about two months of filming, he reportedly makes between $70,000 and $100,000 per season. The popular ABC show has had many spin-offs and is still going strong. Interestingly, the show or the network does not own the Bachelor mansion. The owner is Marshall Haraden who receives compensation for allowing filming at his property.