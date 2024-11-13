New Podcast Reveals Jeffrey Epstein’s Fear of Donald Trump in His Final Years: "He Knew..."

In a new podcast episode, author Michael Wolff talked about Jeffrey Epstein's relationship with Donald Trump. He said Epstein, the convicted sex offender, actually feared Trump in his last years. Their relationship went on for over 15 years, starting as a close friendship but turning into something more tense and hostile over time.

Epstein’s Fear of Trump – Despite all this, Epstein was reportedly afraid of Trump, knowing he’d do “anything” to protect himself. This wasn’t just speculation; Epstein, who knew Trump better than most, feared Trump’s ruthlessness as he rose to the presidency. — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 1, 2024

"When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president," Wolff shared on his Fire and Fury podcast. "Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him." Their relationship started back in the late 1980s and at first, it was all about similar interests and lifestyles. "This was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years," Wolff explained. The author revealed that they had a strong connection and even "shared" a girlfriend at one point, though he didn't name her.

Per the Epstein tapes Trump was his best friend. pic.twitter.com/FHBnCXDXyo — Patty19 is PRO CHOICE 🥥🧡🌻 (@pbogs1219) November 4, 2024

The turning point in their relationship came in 2004 over a property dispute in Palm Beach. According to Wolff, Epstein sought Trump for guidance on relocating a pool at the estate of Maison de L'Amitié. Trump reportedly went behind his back and made a $40 million covert bid on the property rather than offering assistance. "He began to threaten lawsuits and he began to threaten press exposure. And that was the point at which Epstein’s own legal problems, the problems with the girls began." Wolff recounted Epstein's reaction, describing it as a "classic rich guy breakdown." Epstein was certain, "This all happened because it was Trump who first dropped the dime on him," as per The Daily Beast.

Epstein expressed his opinions about Trump's management style in tapes estimated to be around 100 hours long. "His people fight each other," Epstein told Wolff, "and then he poisons the well outside." Like rivals in a competitive court, he described how Trump would pit his staff against one another, including Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, and Kellyanne Conway, as reported by The Guardian.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. (Image Source: Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images; Inset: Prince Williams)

The Trump campaign rejected Wolff's claims, calling him a 'disgraced writer' and accusing him of trying to sabotage the election. Before his death in August 2019, Epstein allegedly expressed genuine fear of Trump's capabilities. "I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples," Wolff revealed, adding that multiple sources confirmed Epstein's apprehension. The entire situation involving these two prominent individuals continues to captivate, revealing a previously unnoticed aspect of riches, power, and influence in America. Despite urging from Wolff to go public with these allegations, Epstein reportedly dismissed the suggestion, claiming the author was "clearly unaware of how the real world operated."