When Blake Shelton ‘Vented to Pals’ About Gwen Stefani’s New Friend and ‘Biggest Supporter'

Contrary to the PDA-filled TikTok videos, sources with close knowledge once revealed a contrasting narrative about the purported events involving Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Alongside reported disagreements regarding a reality show and attendance at couples counseling, some outlets floated the suggestion that Shelton might be grappling with feelings of 'jealousy' concerning Stefani's newfound close friendship, as per Radar Online.

Over the past few months, the Trolls star had developed a notably strong bond with Shelton's touring companion, Carly Pearce. This connection appears to have deepened particularly following Pearce's separation from real estate agent Riley King in the early months of 2023, as reported by She Knows.

While Shelton appreciated their growing friendship, according to reports from his friends, he also seemed to perceive himself as somewhat of an outsider to the dynamic duo formed by the two women. "Carly struck up a close friendship with Gwen while she was on tour with Blake. They found they have so much in common and really hit it off. Gwen's been Carly's biggest supporter, telling her she deserves the best and it's okay to wait for the right guy like she did," sources shared with RadarOnline.

Insiders revealed that Shelton, aged 47, would prefer if they took a pause from their activities, or at the very least, included him in their escapades. The source disclosed, "They go off for girls' nights on the town, hang out and get silly, and Blake's taken about all he can. There's a tinge of jealousy there because Carly was his friend first. He's too proud to make a huge stink, but he's venting to pals, asking why he left The Voice only to be treated like dog meat at home. Gwen and Carly are planning exciting things like a girls' camping trip and jamming nights," the informant added.

Carly Pearce tells Entertainment Tonight that she and Gwen Stefani have become close friends. “I love her. I’ve gotten to know her pretty well being on tour with Blake, and she just is a true fan of songwriting, just like me." pic.twitter.com/Dkh9I43C3h — 100.7 The Coyote (@wcyofm) April 5, 2023

Sources have gone to the extent of suggesting that Shelton was reportedly 'seething' due to the close bond between Gwen and Pearce, although the couple has refrained from offering any comments on this matter. Having initially crossed paths on The Voice in 2015, the couple began dating, and almost five years down the line, in October 2020, they marked their engagement. Reports indicate that Shelton and Stefani have encountered challenges since exchanging their vows in July 2021, as per RadarOnline.

Gwen Stefani & Carly Pearce performing at the #CMTMusicAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/syRaObiGr8 — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) April 3, 2023

Pearce hadn't restrained herself in conveying her affection for Stefani. "I love her, I've gotten to know her pretty well being on tour with Blake and she just is a true fan of songwriting, just like me. Just to be able to come together and have a real moment with somebody that you've gotten to know -- it's not just a collaboration out of nowhere -- it's going to be fun. She comes to life as the icon that we know when the microphone is in front of her, but she's very normal," Pearce, who served as the opening act for Shelton on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, shared about the pop star with Entertainment Tonight.

