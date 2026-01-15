“Diva” Meghan Markle Reportedly Insists Royal Title Use, Staff “Must Not Look At Her” For UK Return

Meghan Markle is speculated to make a UK comeback alongside Prince Harry and their kids—Archie and Lilibet—in July for the 2027 Invictus Games. However, as expected, their imminent return to British soil is surrounded by rumors and controversy, including the Suits alum’s alleged demands for extraordinary security and recognition of a royal title.

New reports claim that Meghan wants four hotel floors, bulletproof glass, and staff who would not dare look her in the eye. Sources close to the situation told RadarOnline that the Duchess of Sussex has made clear she would not set foot in Britain, given the extraordinary protections and deference afforded to her that go well beyond what security experts would consider standard for someone in her position.

“She wants four floors of the Hyatt completely shut down just for her. Extra security outside. Staff aren’t allowed to look at her. She’s in total control,” a source told royal insider Rob Shuter, who first reported the details on his Substack newsletter.

#Thursday🔥Meghan Markle’s return to #UK only after conditions are met as Princess Kate Middleton stuns in a red Alexander McQueen suit

“The Heiress in Kent” reveals a royal mystery that has intrigued generations! https://t.co/3FgINjf6n0https://t.co/ybBjIw9Hhn#BookTwitter pic.twitter.com/JIxzO1aECg — Gregory, Kopp Company (@kopp_co) January 15, 2026

Meghan Markle’s alleged requirements do not stop there. The wife of Prince Harry is said to be pushing for 24/7 drivers, a fleet of luxury cars, and a police escort straight from the airport to the hotel. Additionally, she reportedly wants bulletproof glass at the Invictus Games themselves and armed security shadowing her everywhere.

As if that is not enough, Meghan is also demanding to bring her own private chef, an assistant, and a full makeup team. Plus, her PR staff alone would allegedly need four separate rooms. All of this for a woman who quit working royal life to seek what she and Prince Harry called “financial independence” and a private existence in California.

“This isn’t just protection. She’s asking for a fortress,” the anonymous source stated.

Making the situation even more astonishing is Meghan’s alleged insistence on being addressed as “Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex.” According to the insider, anyone who interacts with her has to use that title, with no exceptions.

For starters, Meghan lost the right to that style of address when she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020, but the desire to maintain it has apparently not dimmed. The mom-of-two has not returned to the UK since September 2022, when she and the Duke of Sussex attended the Wellchild Awards in London.

Meghan Markle has made a move that is SPARKING RUMOURS that she wants to return to the UK! Is she getting her BEGGING BOWL READY!? pic.twitter.com/qtnkhS87Gw — Stef The Alter Nerd (@StefAlterNerd) January 14, 2026

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stayed through Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19 that year. More than three years have passed without her setting foot in Britain. “She will not step foot in Britain without full protection—police escorts, secured venues, no risks—period,” an unnamed informant revealed.

Prince Harry’s own security situation complicates matters considerably. After the Sussex pair quit the royal family, their government-funded International Protection Personnel status was revoked. The brother of Prince William, who receives “bespoke” security when he comes back to the UK, but only if he provides a 30-day notice.

The Duke of Sussex continues his fight for taxpayer-funded armed security and claims he fears for his safety in his homeland. Notably, Prince Harry has suffered multiple court losses in those efforts.

Recently, reports suggested that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which determines protection levels for VIPs and royalty, might conduct a new risk assessment for Prince Harry in 2026. The youngest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana has shown greater interest lately in spending time in the UK as the 2027 Invictus Games approach.

Meghan Markle set to return to Britain with Harry for first time in four years pic.twitter.com/8YWMRmINBU — The Sun (@TheSun) January 12, 2026

It remains to be seen if Meghan Markle will make her UK return. Moles claimed everything depends on the outcome of that security review. “Until that decision is final, nothing is locked in,” it added.

Inquistr has reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reps for comments.