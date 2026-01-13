2026 New Year Giveaway
Celebrity

Meghan Markle’s Secret Motive: Why Duchess Is Willing To Risk UK Visit This Summer?

Published on: January 13, 2026 at 3:33 PM ET

Meghan Markle may return to UK this summer for Archie and Lilibet's sake.

Jaja Agpalo
Written By Jaja Agpalo
News Writer
Meghan Markle_considers_UK_return_with_Prince_Harry
Meghan Markle may return to the UK this summer to join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games countdown event. (Image source: Netflix/YouTube Screenshot)

It has been years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they opted to step back from the spotlight and step down as senior royals to live a peaceful life in Montecito, California.

The Sussex couple’s last visit to the United Kingdom was in September 2022, a three-week trip that happened before the full weight of royal estrangement settled in.

Now, new reports claim that the Suits alum considers returning to British soil this summer—and it’s not about her but about her kids: Archie, 6, and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their two children are said to spend some quality time in the UK in July, which is also when the Invictus Games take place. This year, the international sporting event founded by the Duke of Sussex is set to take place in Birmingham.

Being one of the most important people behind the Invictus Games, Prince Harry is expected to attend. The question now is whether Meghan Markle will join her husband. And, according to sources close to the pair, the answer hinges on one thing: security.

Most, if not all, royal followers are aware that Prince Harry has been in dispute with the British government over police protection in the UK, and his security situation remains unresolved at the time of writing.

A review of his protected status is scheduled for late January, and if that goes in his favor, Meghan Markle is allegedly more willing to return.

“It has been said that Meghan is less keen on a return to the UK but will agree so that her two children can make a visit as the family ‘love to do stuff together,” an anonymous source said.

“They love to do stuff as a family whenever they can, and when they do things as a couple philanthropically, they often take the kids along privately. I can’t see a reason why he’d come over with the kids without her,” it added.

It has been said that one of Prince Harry’s motivations in his planned UK return is to show Archie and Lilibet where he grew up.

The brother of Prince William reportedly wants his children to know the country, understand its heritage, and see where their roots come from. But then again, that will only be possible if Meghan Markle feels safe returning.

To recall, Archie and Lilibet’s last visit to the UK was in June 2022, when they were 3 years old and 1 year old, respectively, to attend the revelries for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“There will be all kinds of considerations, like the children’s school and other commitments. But if the security is sorted, then yes, of course, that would open up the door to come back more with his family and bring the family over more,” the informant claimed.

“He’s been clear on that. His desire is to show his kids where he grew up, and in the UK. If security is sorted, he’ll want to sit down and think about what does that look like? How should we show up?” it went on.

While supporters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thrilled to finally have them back together in the UK, the answer all depends on paperwork and bureaucracy. After all, the Sussex family’s alleged return to Britain this summer is not really about her at all.

It is worth noting that neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry has confirmed their reported UK return as of this writing. Hence, these speculations should be taken with grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Inquisitr has reached out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reps for comments. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *