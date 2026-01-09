Meghan Markle In PR Crisis? Duchess “Demands” Netflix “Image Fix” Over Estranged Father

Meghan Markle is facing another wave of backlash over her estranged relationship with her ailing father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Now that her carefully curated world just got messier, it is claimed that the wife of Prince Harry is turning to Netflix’s PR machine to contain the damage, and insiders claim the timing could not be worse for her struggling career.

The public fury erupted when news broke that Meghan failed to visit her dad after an emergency leg amputation in the Philippines, despite his desperate public pleas for reconciliation.

The 79-year-old Markle claimed he was completely abandoned during his recuperation and begged his daughter not to let him “die estranged” from her.

That heartbreaking statement sparked a firestorm on social media, with critics questioning how the very person who built her public persona around empathy and compassion could truly turn her back on her own father in his darkest hour.

An unnamed source told the National Enquirer that Meghan Markle is leaning on the streaming giant’s top-notch publicists to “control the narrative” and neutralize the hate she has been getting.

“Meghan’s screaming at execs that they need to make the scandal with her father go away—or they will both suffer for it,” the insider claimed.

Meghan allegedly fears that the negative press surrounding her treatment of Thomas could derail her upcoming projects and damage the substantial investment Netflix has made in her and Prince Harry’s content.

It was previously claimed in a statement that Meghan Markle had reached out to her father by email but never received a response, and that a note had eventually been delivered to him through third parties. It is claimed to be a measured reply—the kind a PR firm would create—but it rang hollow to most observers.

“She obviously doesn’t care if he lives or dies,” one social media user commented.

Making things particularly precarious for Meghan is the timing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are riding a wave a professional disappointment.

Not to mention their recent Netflix projects, particularly her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and Prince Harry’s polo docuseries, have underperformed.

Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are banking everything on a new romantic comedy titled The Wedding Date, which is said to be a calculated project designed to widen their appeal beyond royal drama and restore their credibility as entertainment figures.

“It’s glossy and romantic and designed to broaden their appeal far beyond royal drama,” a snitch told the tabloid. “Both the Sussexes and Netflix know this is a make-or-break moment for them as partners.”

The stakes are equally high for Netflix, especially since the platform has invested significant money, resources, and marketing muscle in both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

This, according to speculations, is for their royal cachet, and insider stories would generate premium content. However, the string of underperforming series has reportedly left the stream giant’s execs questioning if it is still worth it.

This is where the Thomas Markle crisis became a genuine threat. Every negative headline about Meghan Markle abandoning her father chips away at the redemptive, aspirational image that the imminent Netflix series is designed to sell.

Most, if not all, people in Tinseltown understand that audiences connect with celebrities and creators on an emotional level. Unfortunately, Meghan’s emotional brand is severely damaged at this point.

Informants claim Meghan Markle is desperately pushing Netflix execs to suppress the father narrative before it gains any more traction.

However, the irony is striking: the person who rose to prominence partly through her advocacy for forgiveness and family reconciliation is now allegedly using the PR machine to bury a story about a rupture in her own family.

As The Wedding Date moves toward production, one thing is clear: Meghan Markle’s carefully constructed image is tested in ways no PR strategy alone can fix.