Diddy's Ex-Staff Breaks Silence on Whether Trump Will Pardon The Rapper: "This Sh-t is Planned..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

The possibility of a presidential pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs seems unlikely, according to someone who knows both men well. Gene Deal, Combs' former bodyguard from the 1990s, has cast serious doubt on speculation that Donald Trump might consider pardoning the embattled music mogul once he returns to office in January. "Donald Trump probably wouldn't piss on Puff if he was on fire," Deal said bluntly during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue. Deal's stark assessment stems from the deterioration of what was once a cordial relationship between the two New York powerhouses.

The hip-hop mogul currently faces serious legal troubles. Combs was arrested and charged in September with a three-count indictment, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

Amid all this, Deal acknowledged having first-hand exposure to Trump and Combs' relationship. He recalled a significant gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel, which included Wendy Williams and Al Sharpton. "I've even seen them in a meeting together before," the bodyguard revealed while adding that Trump had already been planning his political future at the time. "I'm sure he was telling him because all of this sh*t is planned bro- 'Yeah you know I'm going to be president one day. I'ma need y'all support,'" as per The Tribune.

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump together. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez)

But times have changed dramatically. Deal pointed out that Combs 'wasn't even good with Trump like that anymore' and compared Trump's tendency to hold grudges to that of another Combs critic: "Donald Trump is as petty as 50 Cent." Still, Trump and Combs have a long history together. In 1998, Trump even appeared on a video invitation to Combs' 29th birthday celebration, referring to him as the 'legendary Puff Daddy.' They used to attend major events and maintain this public friendship for a time. However, after Trump entered politics, a lot of things changed.

Listen to what Diddy has to say about Donald Trump 🧐 pic.twitter.com/SiQWuwvSPY — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 3, 2024

By 2020, Combs had become one of Trump's vocal critics. "White men like Trump need to be banished. That way of thinking is real dangerous," Combs declared in an interview with Charlamagne tha God, throwing his support behind Joe Biden's first presidential campaign. Hence, referencing this, Deal emphasized that this political opposition makes a pardon highly improbable. "He was going against Donald Trump," Deal stated. "So why would he help? ... I don't believe he's gonna help him. Not at all," as per Newsweek.

Donald Trump has officially pardoned Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. pic.twitter.com/JxVSBKziwh — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 20, 2021

Trump has been open to pardoning hip-hop artists in the past; he even commuted Kodak Black's sentence and pardoned Lil Wayne for gun charges back in his last term. But both of them had shown public support for Trump, which might explain why he helped them out. Combs, by contrast, took an opposing stance that Deal believed had likely closed any door to presidential clemency.

Diddy is going to be in court Tuesday, and his lawyers want his shackles removed.



"Given the press attention on the pretrial proceedings in this case, there is a substantial risk that potential jurors will learn about the shackling through the media and develop such a bias." pic.twitter.com/SPDY3URJ5S — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 19, 2024

Nonetheless, Combs' legal team continues to maintain his innocence, stating: "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).