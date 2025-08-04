Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh Begs Judge to Release Him—Despite Her Past Role as ‘Victim-3’

Things got VERY interesting, and maybe even a bit confusing, with Gina Huynh (known as ‘Victim-3’ in the long-drawn federal case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs stepping forward to support him. Just before his sentencing on October 3rd, the ex-girlfriend of the music producer had written a very positive letter to the judge, asking the court to let Combs out on bail.

Huynh wrote in her letter that she doesn’t see Diddy “as a danger,” which is quite surprising considering she was named in a federal indictment detailing claims of coercion and abuse.

The government has accused Combs of running a long-term scheme involving sexual exploitation of at least three women, including Huynh, supposedly offering them money and career help.

However, according to Huynh, Diddy has now become a family man.

She maintains that he “has not been violent for many years” and now truly embodies “love, patience, and gentleness.” She even went so far as to praise his personal growth after their breakup, noting that he became a more emotionally mature father and a more involved figure in the community.

In her letter, which Diddy’s lawyers submitted, she also pointed out his cooperation during the investigation and stressed that this is his first run-in with the criminal justice system.

Or maybe his first time getting caught, but let us (and Hyun) not get into that now!

The contrast couldn’t be more stark. Prosecutors presented a completely different story about Diddy. He’s already been found guilty on two counts of transporting someone for prostitution. During the trial, his ex-assistant, George Kaplan, testified that he saw Combs throwing apples (yes, apples) at Huynh during a fight.

And let’s not forget pop singer Cassie Ventura‘s testimony, which revealed Diddy was cheating on her with Huynh.

Cassie shares heartfelt statement following a recently surfaced video of domestic violence against her at the hands of Diddy: “Domestic Violent is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my… pic.twitter.com/YgKT2Yk19P — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2024

With multiple women alleging a pattern of abuse, her letter feels somewhat out of place, almost suspicious. People on social media and in legal circles wonder why she suddenly changed her mind. Is this a genuine act of forgiveness, or is she just trying to gain favor with a man who still wields much power in the industry?

People are also starting to wonder about the timing of this.

With just two months left before sentencing and most of the public clearly against Combs, Huynh’s statement gives his legal team a rare chance to argue that he isn’t a danger to society. This is part of their plan to show him as someone who has changed and would rather focus on his family than end up in jail.

But the actual events are still hard to ignore. The formal charges brought by the federal prosecutors claim Diddy used force, threats, and “coercion” to make women perform commercial sex acts.

Gina Huynh, Diddy’s ex, who previously claimed he abused her, states she’s not scared if he walks free: ‘He never did anything dangerous to me.’ (🎥 @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/zR4ZlSQJhf — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2025

Even though Gina Huynh decided not to speak in court, the evidence against Combs came from many sources, some of which are too strong to overlook. Probably even for a judge who might feel some sympathy.

Huynh’s statement might make people see Combs in a slightly better light, but it doesn’t make up for the years of reported abuse, manipulation, and legal issues he’s faced. Whether the judge believes her enough to let him out on bail is still in the air, but for now, her letter has brought up even more drama around a case already full of it.

These days, one of the key takeaways the public has from high-profile celebrity trials following the #MeToo movement is that victim statements (particularly those that seem inconsistent) can’t just be accepted at face value anymore.

It’s become common to approach these accounts with a degree of skepticism.