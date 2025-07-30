Diddy is Ready to Drop $50M to Slash His Prison Time—But NY Judge Ain’t Having It

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have been innocent of charges of racketeering and s-x trafficking, but he is still in jail for two counts of transporting individuals for pr-stitution under the Mann Act.

Diddy faces a high-stakes legal battle as he awaits his October 3 sentencing while he spends his time at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn.

However, now he is desperate to get out. Recently, Diddy and his legal team have filed a motion seeking his release on a staggering $50 million bond, as reported by Deadline. It is secured by his $48 million Miami mansion. He has also agreed to proposed travel restrictions, home confinement, and drug testing.

Combs’ attorneys have presented the argument that he is being criminalised for mere consensual adult behaviour. His lawyers are calling him “a swinger,” not a criminal. His counsel has also claimed that he did not personally profit from any of the pr-stitution activities. They have argued that there are other convicted people too who were under similar circumstances and have been granted bail pending sentencing.

Diddy argues for jail release on a $50 million bond ahead of sentencing, saying he’s the only man in America behind bars for hiring professional male escorts pic.twitter.com/MZ3gO2JiCD — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 29, 2025

They also claim that conditions in the Brooklyn facility pose safety risks to their client. This point was amplified given ongoing corrections under scrutiny.

However, prosecutors are not ready for Diddy to be out of prison yet and have firmly contested the motion. They pointed towards Combs’ domestic violence history. This includes the documented physical altercations with his ex-partners, like Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. He has been accused of assaulting multiple times.

Cassie is opposing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release from federal custody. “Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community.” pic.twitter.com/DMeDAQECnG — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) July 2, 2025

A videotaped incident was also shared during the trial, depicting Combs dragging Ventura in a hotel room. This tape has reportedly influenced the judge to deny Diddy’s bail.

Judge Arun Subramanian has consistently denied bail. He has asserted that Combs has failed to demonstrate that he is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. The judge has reference letters written by Diddy’s accusers, including one from Ventura. She has expressed her ongoing fear and has insisted that his history of violence requires continued detention.

In earlier proceedings, Combs’ defence initially requested a $1 million bond and offered it coupled with a few restrictions. However, all these requests have also been rejected by the court.

Prosecutors in the Diddy case are seeking a sentence of 51 to 63 months. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/ZuD9tBqgyy — AF Post (@AFpost) July 2, 2025

Federal sentencing guidelines specify a prison term of 51 to 63 months. Though defence attorneys suggest that there could be potential leniency given time already served and the nature of the charges.

This motion requesting Diddy’s bail has come at a politically fraught time. There are continuous conversations related to Epstein and his involvement in the s-x trafficking of minors. At the same time, Diddy’s alleged acquaintance with him does not paint a good picture for him.

There is a social pressure against Diddy’s release, too. On the internet, users are divided. Some find the dismissal of severe charges against Diddy a mistake, and his fans claim that he is being punished for being a celebrity.

Looking ahead, the court will have to weigh arguments from both sides before responding to the latest request, which is due within days. Meanwhile, Combs remains one of several high-profile inmates at MDC Brooklyn alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly.