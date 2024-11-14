Diddy Installed Hundreds of Mirrors at His Party Room for a Creepy Reason: "When People Are..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once a powerhouse in the music world, now finds himself entangled in grave accusations of sex trafficking and exploitation. The mogul is also accused of hosting explicit gatherings, also known as “Freak Offs,” during the early 2000s. A former event planner who worked closely with Combs during that time recently described these parties as elaborate and high-profile affairs. The person recalled one strange incident involving the installation of hundreds of mirrors on the walls and ceiling of a room in Combs' huge mansion.

Sean Combs at the BET Lifetime Achievement after-party on June 26, 2022. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur)

As reported by Fandom Wire, the party planner explained, "Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again, You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever. It was definitely a vibe he wanted to put out there, that everywhere you looked there would be s-x happening, It was wall-to-wall debauchery." As reported by the New York Post, the planner added, “They cost about $500,000 per party. This is for both the mainstream part, and then the sex party afterwards.”

She revealed, “All he would ask was, ‘Is it going to be a great party?’ If the answer was yes, he was willing to pay.” She also disclosed that these lavish parties featured great food, expensive alcohol, performers like dancers and acrobats, high-end models, and even live animals at times. After the events ended, the elaborate setup, including the mirrors, was dismantled, returning the mansion to its usual appearance. It has been verified that the planner, who wanted to stay anonymous, worked with Combs in the early to mid-2000s. She was in charge of planning the food, drinks, entertainment, and decor. However, she was not involved with guest selection or the more risqué aspects of the events.

To keep the celebration going, these parties were often scheduled around the time of other important events like the Super Bowl or the MTV Video Music Awards. Top celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Justin Bieber were on the guest lists. Jay-Z and Beyoncé even used Combs’ parties as a platforms to launch their music. According to Rob Shuter, who worked with Combs from 2002 to 2004, the rapper was fixated on power and fame, driven by a constant need for attention. He loved being photographed and flaunting his luxurious lifestyle, as reported by the BBC.

Shuter’s role was to ensure Combs stayed on top, describing life in the rapper’s entourage as being part of a chaotic circus, with Combs as the ringmaster. He also shared that Combs was deeply obsessed with himself. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, over a dozen civil lawsuits have emerged, accusing the music mogul of various serious offenses, including sexual assault, rape, and sexual extortion. Both men and women involved in these cases claim they were forced into sexual acts, either by Combs directly or by those in his circle. Others said they felt intimidated by the influence Combs held within the entertainment industry.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).