Famous Lawyer Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs May Soon Expose Celebrity Friends

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is presently being imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of prostitution trafficking, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. It has been exposed that Combs held wild freak-off parties that had prominent A-list celebrities as guests. According to Fox News Digital, Nicole Blank Becker, a Michigan-based former sex crimes prosecutor, who is renowned for representing R&B artist Robert Sylvester Kelly in court claimed that during his trial, Combs may soon be releasing well-known names.

According to her, the I Need a Girl rapper's inner circle seems to be deserting him amid his mounting legal pressures, and the music mogul might choose to use them to exonerate himself from going down all alone. The famed attorney also referred to an eerie video that Combs uploaded to the internet before his arrest, in which he blurts out famous names as his potential birthday guest list. "What that is, and I’ve talked about this with R. Kelly, [Combs] is saying, ‘Listen, guys, none of y'all are calling me back, none of y'all are listening, none of y'all want to talk to me now, well guess what, I’m going down… but y'all are gonna go down with me,’" Blank Becker said.

Sean Combs at Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2012, in Cannes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Marsland)

"P. Diddy surrounded himself always with the best of the best. The actors who are the best actors, the elite," Blank Becker further stated. The former sex prosecutor continued to explain that although the famous names don't necessarily have to testify against Combs in public, the feds may have already contacted those celebrities to strengthen their case. Blank Becker also stated that whatever information is coming out in the media may only be a smokescreen, "I can tell you that whatever you see in the media or you see in the news, a lot of it isn't true."

In 2022, a federal jury in New York found Kelly guilty of racketeering charges that included illicit intercourse with minors and sexually exploiting juveniles. He was sentenced to 30 years in jail. I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker was found guilty of enticing a juvenile and child pornography in 2023 and given a 20-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, Combs faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in jail and a maximum penalty of life in prison. The federal trial for the Last Night rapper is scheduled to start on May 5.

According to Blank Becker, Kelly's case opened the door for the prosecution of moguls like Combs. Kelly was accused under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which she said is typically used to prosecute mobsters."Basically, what it means is he is the head of an enterprise and this is how they're going to start getting everybody else who is similarly situated in this type of architecture, right? They're going to just plug people in," the attorney concluded.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)