Diddy and Ashton Kutcher's Exes Both Had Mysterious Deaths with Eerie Similarities

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The eerie similarities between the tragic deaths of Brittany Murphy, actress and former girlfriend of Ashton Kutcher, and model Kim Porter, a longtime partner of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has sparked much speculation, as per Fandom Wire. Murphy and Porter, both significant figures in Hollywood, died from pneumonia— Murphy in 2009 and Porter nearly a decade later in 2018.

Many noted that both women had close connections with Hollywood figures and were involved with high-profile partners at the time of their deaths. Murphy’s husband, Simon Monjack, himself died five months after her passing, reportedly from pneumonia as well igniting further claims of foul play. Some reports suggest that toxic mold in their home could have contributed to their illnesses though this theory remains unconfirmed.

🚨So, Diddy's longtime former girlfriend and mother of his kids, Kim Porter, actually had the same coroner as Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. And get this—even Britney Murphy and Paul Walker did too.



Weird, right?pic.twitter.com/Komol7964C — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) October 24, 2024

This has revived discussions on social media, with netizens pointing to unproven theories linking Monjack and Diddy, speculating that the late actress’s husband had ties to people within Diddy’s circle, as reported by Distractify. A person pointed out, "Didn't Diddy’s wife also die of pneumonia? Funny enough cyanide poisoning looks an awful lot like rapid-onset pneumonia. Whatever happened to Jamie Foxx?" Another quipped, "I always wondered why. Well P Diddy makes sense."

Brittany Murphy during 'Uptown Girls' Los Angeles Premiere at ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

Murphy, known for her roles in Clueless and 8 Mile, dated Kutcher after meeting him on the set of Just Married in 2002. Her life took a tragic turn in December 2009 when she was found dead at the age of 32 in her Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office listed the cause as pneumonia, severe iron-deficiency anemia, and multiple drug intoxication.

brittany murphy and ashton kutcher at the VH1 big awards, 2002 pic.twitter.com/cN2dW9OR4R — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 11, 2024

While her case was officially closed, Murphy’s life in her final years— marked by an increasingly secluded existence with her husband, British screenwriter Monjac— has many unsettled. In response to Murphy’s passing, HBO Max released a documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, exploring her career and personal struggles. The documentary detailed her challenging relationship with Monjack, who controlled many aspects of her life, including her public appearances and personal decisions.

‘Real Love’ — Diddy & Kim Porter for the December Issue of Essence Magazine, Photographed by Mark Liddell (2006) pic.twitter.com/P9WdWDGgl3 — NYGEL (@NYGELSARTORIAL) December 15, 2019

On the other hand, Porter, who was Diddy’s partner and the mother of three of his children, died nearly a decade later under similar circumstances. In 2018, Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home at the age of 47. The coroner’s report indicated lobar pneumonia as the cause of death, yet her passing raised questions, particularly after Diddy’s former bodyguard alleged, "Kim’s death was not even investigated."

Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal says Cassie abuse story is the same as Diddy's now deceased baby mother Kim Porter.



(🎥 The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/tzZkWPknBP — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 22, 2023

Although there has been no direct link between the two cases, the circumstances surrounding their deaths scream foul play to many, especially given the involvement of the same Los Angeles coroner. These theories gained renewed attention following recent assault allegations against Diddy, who is currently facing multiple serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The hip-hop mogul is awaiting trial in May 2025.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)