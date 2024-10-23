Diddy's Former Bodyguard Suggests Foul Play in Kim Porter’s Death: "Case Needs to Be Reopened..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Gene Deal, former bodyguard to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has made startling allegations regarding the 2018 death of Kim Porter, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her passing. He argued that it was to help Porter's family find closure in knowing no 'foul play' was involved. Porter, who shared a longtime relationship with Diddy, died at the age of 47. Her cause of death was officially ruled as lobar pneumonia. However, in his recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Deal claimed that an investigation was never conducted.

He said, "How is it that there were no electronic products or gadgets around Kim? Be her laptop missing her cell phones missing everything is missing—that she could get in touch with her little girls if they [sic] not at home or her friends or family. All that’s missing. How is it that?" Pointing out other discrepancies, Deal claimed that Porter had gotten a massage shortly before her death. "Kim received a massage for an hour when she’s supposed to have full-blown pneumonia. Who gives somebody a massage when they got pneumonia?" Deal asked.

The former bodyguard further asserted that Porter's body was removed without a proper on-site inspection, leaving gaps in understanding of the events leading up to her death. Deal also addressed the rumors surrounding a gold casket Porter allegedly ordered before her death. He stressed, "How do you order a gold casket two months before somebody dies?"

In light of the same, Deal urged that the "case needs to be reopened." Al B. Sure!, Porter's former partner and father of her eldest son, Quincy, too raised similar concerns, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He asserted, “Kimberly was taken from us because she was set on course to accomplish what Mrs. Cassie Ventura did by igniting the bonfire,” Brown wrote.

In a series of Instagram posts, he suggested that Porter’s death might have involved foul play and called for a formal investigation. In response, Gene empathized, “Al B. Sure! doing this shows that he’s still got love for Quincy’s mother. He still wants to find out the truth because allegedly Kim was fine the day before and the day of her death. Then she’s found dead in the bed from pneumonia. That just doesn’t sound right, bro. That doesn’t sound right at all.”

These claims have piqued public interest given the ongoing lawsuits against Diddy, including allegations of physical and emotional abuse by the rapper's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Diddy was arrested last month on charges of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. However, Porter’s four children, Quincy, Christian, Jessie, and D’lila, issued a statement refuting the rumors surrounding her death, The Wrap reported. They categorically denied any foul play and urged the public to respect their privacy and their mother’s legacy.



If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)