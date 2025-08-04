Diddy Alleges He’s Being Fed Maggot-Infested Meals in ‘Inhumane’ Prison Conditions

Diddy has described the conditions inside the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) as “inhumane,” claiming he is being served food contaminated with maggots while awaiting sentencing on prostitution-related charges.

The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He is currently being held in jail after reportedly celebrating the verdict while his legal team continues to fight for his release on bail.

In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, obtained by The Mirror, Combs’ attorneys outlined the disturbing details about the rapper’s daily conditions behind bars to secure his bail request. His team alleges that Combs has been subjected to extreme hardship, including inadequate food and a lack of basic sanitation.

According to the letter, Combs claims that the meals provided by the facility are frequently contaminated and that one meal appeared to contain visible maggots. The letter also argues that the general conditions of the prison are “not fit for any human being,” with overcrowding, constant noise, and poor air quality being cited as contributing factors to what his lawyers call a “dehumanizing environment.”

“We continue to be grateful to the facility’s staff for allowing access for counsel to Combs to prepare for trial,” the letter states, acknowledging the cooperation from detention officials during legal proceedings. “Without this critical access, Combs would not have been able to prepare his successful defense,” the attorneys added. However, the tone quickly shifts, detailing what they describe as systemic failures in the facility’s operations that have had a direct impact on Combs’ physical and mental health.

Combs, who has maintained his innocence on the more severe charges, has made multiple bail applications since his detention. His team argues that remaining at MDC poses a risk not only to his health but also to his safety, given the enormous media attention and the high-profile nature of his case due to his celebrity status.

The Metropolitan Detention Center has previously faced criticism from advocacy groups and legal experts over its handling of inmate care. Inmates at the facility have previously reported electrical outages during winter, a lack of medical attention, and unsanitary food, with several lawsuits pending against the Bureau of Prisons. Combs’ allegations appear to echo many of those same concerns.

However, the MDC has denied the allegations of poor conditions. Emery Nelson, a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson, told The Mirror that there is no evidence of the presence of “maggots” in any of the food at the prison.

Outside of prison, Combs has remained a polarizing figure. The recent guilty verdict has attracted widespread media scrutiny, further damaging his reputation. Before the trial, a video of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie was released, forcing him to make an apology, which was also slammed by his critics.

Cassie also wrote a letter to the judge, protesting his release, apparently fearing retribution for testifying against him.

Judge Subramanian has not yet ruled on the latest bail request, and it remains unclear whether the reported prison conditions will weigh into his decision.

Combs is expected to be sentenced later this year. His team of well-paid attorneys says they plan to pursue every possible avenue to ensure his rights are protected and secure his release as soon as possible.