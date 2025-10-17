Did Snoop Dogg Really Learn From the Backlash? Rapper Teams Up with GLAAD to Celebrate All Families

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg made certain comments about same sex relationships being shown in children’s media and faced backlash for the same. However, instead of being mad about it, the rapper is making an effort to learn and educate others about gender inclusivity.

Teaming up with GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) for the organization’s annual Spirit Day, Snoop Dogg has announced a new children’s single titled “Love Is Love.” The song promotes acceptance and family diversity, and essentially shows how the 54 years old is actively trying to create positive and inclusive music for kids through his Doggyland brand.

In a conversation shared on his YouTube channel on Thursday, Oct. 16, Snoop Dogg sat down with Jeremy Beloate, an openly queer artist and former contestant on NBC’s The Voice. Beloate, who recently released a song under Snoop’s Death Row Records label, joined the hip-hop icon to discuss why this project matters.

“It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks [of life], and be able to be shown love, and be able to be taught what love is,” Snoop said during their chat. The rapper explained that his purpose with the new track is to spread understanding rather than division. “Hate is taught and so is love,” he continued.

Expanding on that idea, Snoop spoke about embracing all types of families. “Whether it’s two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key,” he said. “I think these kids are being loved by these great parents [who] are showing them an example of what family is.” He then sent a warm message to parents everywhere: “So, I wanna give a shoutout to all of the parents out there for doing such a great job with these kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blunt Mag (@bluntmagazine)

The Grammy-nominated rapper said that his partnership with GLAAD offers him “the opportunity to teach these kids through my music.” He further mentioned that he hoped that songs like “Love Is Love” can help children see the world as a place full of love while also helping him to understand gender inclusivity better.

Snoop’s latest move comes after he sparked backlash from fans and LGBTQ+ rights advocates alike back in August. During an appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, he criticized Disney and Pixar’s 2022 film Lightyear for including a same-sex kiss between two women. The rapper described feeling caught off guard by the scene while watching the movie with one of his grandsons.

“One of my grandsons asked me ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!’” Snoop recalled. At that moment, he said he thought to himself, “I didn’t come here for this s—. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

Instead of explaining the moment, Snoop admitted that he told his grandson to just “watch the movie.” But the questions didn’t stop. “It’s like, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” he confessed. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of s— that I don’t have an answer for.”

Reflecting on the experience, Snoop said, “I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. … I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop Dogg’s recent collaboration with GLAAD appears to be his way of finding those answers, as he turns confusion into education and uses his platform to spread understanding and awareness.