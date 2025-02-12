Did Gisele Bündchen Cheat on Tom Brady? Here’s Her Response to the Affair Rumors!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 of their 16-year relationship. Numerous rumors concerning the cause of their 2022 divorce surfaced. The fact that Bündchen cheated on Brady was among the most upsetting. She categorically stated, “That is a lie,” to The New York Times in 2024. “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labelled as being unfaithful … for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady ‘Trying to Figure Out What to Do’: Sources pic.twitter.com/loMEzvwACR — People (@people) October 4, 2022

When Bündchen was made fun of during the 2024 season of “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Netflix, it was magnified even more. Kevin Hart also dragged Bündchen through the mud while making jokes about Brady, saying she had an affair with “that karate man” (via Page Six). The “karate man” was a reference to Joaquim Valente, Bündchen’s ex-jiu-jitsu teacher, with whom Bündchen had a romantic involvement following her divorce.

According to people close to Bündchen, she was “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.” Although Brady later expressed regret to Bündchen, the harm had already been done. Bündchen desired that her private affairs remain private and did not formally remark on the roast.

The relationship between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, which had previously been filled with tumultuous moments, was the subject of rumors prior to their divorce—the year they announced their divorce coincided with Brady’s retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and subsequent unretirement.

“There’s a lot of tension,” a person close to the quarterback told People in September 2022. When he announced his retirement, [Bündchen] was overjoyed, and when he reversed that, she was not at all delighted.” According to sources, Bündchen was upset that Brady wouldn’t be spending more time with the family during this turbulent time, and the couple was living apart.

Gisele Bündchen candidly revealed the sacrifices she has made for her husband Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the New York Giants. https://t.co/04ctjYZM6k — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 14, 2022

Bündchen, however, refuted rumors that Brady’s football career was the reason for their divorce, much as the allegations surrounding her affair. Bündchen has been leading a wealthy life since the divorce, and in a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, she called the rumors “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.” She continued, “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle.” There was more going on behind the scenes, Bündchen said, adding, “It’s not so black and white.” Brady and Bündchen’s divorce may never be fully revealed to the public despite the abundance of rumors. Bündchen claims that she and Brady are at odds over that.