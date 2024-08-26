Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon Confirm They've Never Met Before As Dating Rumors Emerge

It seems rumors about a new potential Hollywood romance involving Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are completely false, despite online users sharing their excitement for their apparent relationship. Representatives for the actress and the athlete have now revealed to Page Six that they are in fact not together, and they have never met in person.

Both Witherspoon and Brady have yet to publicly address the romance rumors. While the true origin of the rumor is unclear, it appears to have picked up some traction when it was shared in a blind item on the popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi back in March.

The source sent details about the type of relationship Reese and Tom had before it was confirmed to be untrue. “Epic and unexpected celeb couple,” the source said using the email address “legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com.”

“A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced,” the source concluded. “If tom brady is dating reese witherspoon, I would die. love that matchup,” one person wrote after the post went viral, while someone else commented, “I can’t explain why but Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady somehow make sense to me?”

Witherspoon and her talent-agent husband, 52, announced their decision to part ways in a joint statement on March 24 which said, "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the former couple added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon and Toth are parents to 10-year-old son Tennessee, while the actress also has two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and son Deacon Phillipe, 19.

Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce following 13 years of marriage, and Witherspoon and Jim Toth, her husband of almost 12 years, announced their separation last month. She officially filed for divorce on March 30.

Brady and Bündchen, 42, share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. Brady is also dad to a son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. He and Bündchen officially divorced in October, after their marital woes made headlines throughout the 2022-23 NFL season. But both the supermodel and football legend have maintained that their priority is continuing a positive relationship as co-parents for their children.

"We're not playing against each other. We are a team," Bündchen told Vanity Fair for the magazine's April cover story. "And that's beautiful."

Bündchen added she has "no regrets" about her 13-year marriage to the superstar quarterback. "I loved every bit of it," she told Vanity Fair.