The Department of Homeland Security says it has arrested more than 17,500 immigrants under the Laken Riley Act since the law took effect, a dramatic increase in immigration enforcement that has drawn both praise from supporters and warnings from critics who fear it could sweep up people who are not threats to public safety.

According to The Santa Clarita Valley Signal, DHS officials announced late last week that immigration enforcement officers have used expanded authority under the Laken Riley Act to arrest people who entered the U.S. unlawfully and also have criminal records or charges. Supporters say the results demonstrate the law’s immediate impact.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the legislation has given enforcement agencies the tools they need. “This law has empowered DHS and other agencies to do the job they were sent here to do — protect Americans and secure the border,” she said in a statement shared with Fox News. “We are seeing the effects of that authority right now.”

🚨 DHS Arrests Over 17,500 Criminal Illegal Immigrants Under Laken Riley Act Laken Riley was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant in 2024. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has arrested and detained more than 17,500 criminal illegal immigrants under the Laken… pic.twitter.com/tMYMQo9wFb — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) December 26, 2025

The Laken Riley Act, passed during the Trump administration’s second term, expanded eligibility for arrest and removal of undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of certain crimes or who are considered threats to public safety. Supporters say that prior laws tied enforcement hands and that the new rules allow DHS to prioritize individuals with dangerous records.

But the uptick in arrests has sparked pushback. As The Washington Times reports, immigration advocates and some legal experts are warning that the law’s broad language could result in the removal of immigrants with low-level offenses or minor interactions with the criminal justice system.

One advocate quoted by The Washington Times said the law’s language “doesn’t clearly distinguish between people who pose real dangers and others whose only offense might be something like a minor traffic violation.” That person added that without careful implementation, the act could lead to “unfair deportations” of people who are no threat to public safety.

WASHINGTON, DC—Anticipating today that @realDonaldTrump will sign the Laken Riley Act as the first law signed under his new term. The Laken Riley Act was passed by Congress earlier this month. This bill requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain certain… pic.twitter.com/xOpsm8BMTW — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 29, 2025

Some critics have also pointed to data showing that many of the arrests under the law involve individuals whose criminal histories are not violent crimes, complicating the narrative that Laken Riley Act enforcement is solely about public-safety risks. It seems as if authorities need to do a better job explaining ICE raids in the first place.

DHS officials defend their approach. Department leaders argue that the law was intentionally written to give officers broader discretion in identifying individuals who may be removed for both immigration and criminal violations, and that arrests reflect a focus on people with prior convictions.

DHS emphasized that identifying and detaining individuals with criminal histories reduces risks posed by undocumented migrants who could reoffend or harm communities, a core tenet of the act’s supporters. “We prioritize cases that threaten public safety and national security,” a DHS official said, according to Fox News reporting. The official said the department uses multiple data sources before making an arrest.

As Trump carries out his mass deportation operation, residents are banding together to block raids and distribute groceries Nearly 300,000 people have been deported, and a record 65,000 people are being held in detention centers. Aggressive raids by Immigration and Customs… pic.twitter.com/t7oEgNepfv — Nina Burdg Yates (@nbyates) December 23, 2025

Still, the rapid pace of arrests is raising questions about consistency and oversight. Legal experts told The Washington Times that immigrant rights groups are likely to monitor the law’s application closely and may bring challenges if they believe it is being applied too broadly or without sufficient safeguards.

The debate over the Laken Riley Act cuts to the heart of a larger national conversation on immigration: how to balance the enforcement of laws with fairness and due process for people whose only offense may be seeking work or safety in the United States.

For now, DHS figures show tens of thousands of arrests under the new law. Supporters call it a win for enforcement. But others say it could too easily sweep up people who want the same chance at life as anyone else.