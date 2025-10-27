Fox News Host Urges Trump to ‘Do a Better Job’ Explaining ICE Raids

Joey Jones is urging Donald Trump to do a “better job” at explaining illegal immigration. The Fox News host urged the President to focus more on the “victims of illegal immigration” as an approach to justify the need for a crackdown.

The Trump administration has been in the line of fire when it comes to public criticism. Out of all of the 79-year-olds’ policies, the immigration crackdown has been deemed the most controversial and aggressive one by the masses so far.

Fox News Host Argues Trump ‘Has To Do a Better Job’ Explaining Dangers of Illegal Immigration: ‘Democrats Have Gained Some Ground’ https://t.co/cMAz09taOm pic.twitter.com/9Rq2mvxO45 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 26, 2025

ICE has been continuously criticised for its illegal deportation methods since the beginning of it. The government has had to take a lot of heat while justifying how the mass deportation programs are helping bring America’s crime rate down. In June, the President declared that “the single largest mass deportation programme in history” would be carried out by his administration.

He reinforced his intention by noting that all the federal agencies would “do all in their power” to ensure the same. What has followed has been named “unconstitutional” by many of his critics. Months into the crackdown, the 79-year-old shows no signs of stopping until he achieves what he said he would.

Jones noted how the Democrats had “gained some ground” in light of the ICE raids that people are opposing. He advised the President to go back to his old strategy by recalling how his 2024 campaign had proven effective.

He pointed out how the campaign had focused on the crimes of illegal immigrants from Venezuela who had taken the life of a 12-year-old girl named Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley, who was a nursing student at the time.

“That was the headline — these were the victims of illegal immigration,” he said on The Big Weekend Show. The host claimed that the narrative in mainstream media was shifting. “They’ve changed the headlines from the victims of illegal immigration to, in their minds, the victims of enforcing immigration law,” Jones was heard saying on air.

He doubled down on his advice for the Trump administration while noting that they needed to do better when it came to ​​“messaging.” The Fox News host said that the government needed to work on it and not by “taking advantage of, not lying about, and not exaggerating” the narrative.

Instead, he claimed that the best way to justify the actions would be to “simply sit there” and tell the stories. “Telling it loud and proud and getting the victims of illegal immigration,” the anchor added. He pointed out how helping these victims tell their stories would be the most beneficial to the Trump administration.

Jones further explained how the President should “harp” on states such as California, which are issuing commercial driver licenses to non-citizens. The news host’s remark comes in light of a man named Jashanpreet Singh caused a chain reaction car crash that affected multiple lives. Three people lost their lives in the accident, while four more were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.