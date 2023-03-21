PFL Fighter Denzel Freeman Asks WWE's Liv Morgan Out on a Date after TKO Win

Mixed martial arts fighters often use their post-fight interviews to call out other fighters or express their desire to compete for a championship. But on Week 8 of the PFL Challenger Series, Denzel Freeman had other plans. The undefeated heavyweight used his time on the microphone to shoot his shot with WWE star Liv Morgan. According to Fox News, Freeman made quick work of his opponent, Raiden Kovacs, earning a first-round TKO victory in just 27 seconds. But it wasn't Kovacs that was on Freeman's mind during his post-fight interview. Instead, he turned his attention to Morgan, saying, "If Liv Morgan is listening, I'm trying to take you out on a date, girl."

It was an unexpected move from Freeman, but it certainly caught the attention of MMA fans and WWE fans alike. Even MMA journalist Ariel Helwani got in on the action, tagging Morgan in a tweet about Freeman's post-fight interview.

Freeman didn't seem to regret his decision to shoot his shot, responding to Helwani's tweet by saying, "Shooters gotta shoot." And it seems that Morgan saw the video of Freeman's interview, as she retweeted Freeman's response to Helwani. However, as of now, Morgan has not publicly responded to Freeman's request.

Shooters gotta shoot. https://t.co/acnzYjbIHB — C Denzel Freeman (@OmegaBatman52) March 18, 2023

While Freeman's attempt to ask Morgan out on a date may have seemed like a surprising move, it's not the first time an MMA fighter has tried to court a celebrity during a post-fight interview. In 2018, UFC fighter Julian Marquez famously asked Miley Cyrus to be his valentine after a win, and she accepted with the condition that he shave her initials into his chest hair. Marquez countered by asking for a henna tattoo of his nickname on her stomach, but it seems that the exchange ended there, as per Brobible.

As for Freeman, he seems to be taking the attention in his stride. The 31-year-old has an unbeaten MMA record of 4-0, with three of his wins coming by KO/TKO. He made his professional debut in 2017 and has primarily fought for Titan FC until now, as per Sportskeeda. His impressive performance in the PFL Challenger Series has earned him a PFL contract, and he could be a fighter to watch out for in the future.

While it remains to be seen if Morgan will respond to Freeman's request for a date, the WWE star has been busy with her own career. On the same night as Freeman's fight, Morgan competed in a tag-team match with Raquel Gonzalez on Friday Night SmackDown. Morgan and Gonzalez defeated Emma and Tegan Nox to earn a spot in a fatal four-way tag-team match at WrestleMania. While Morgan has yet to win a championship in WWE, she has been a fan favorite since her debut in 2017 and has shown improvement in the ring over the years. It's unclear if Morgan is currently dating anyone, but she was previously linked to former WWE wrestler, Bo Dallas.