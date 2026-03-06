Politics

Democrats Eye Pam Bondi As Next Target Over Epstein Files After Kristi Noem’s Firing

Published on: March 6, 2026 at 5:23 PM ET

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has now named Bondi and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as the next dominoes he wants to see fall.

Sohini Sengupta
Sohini Sengupta
Pam Bondi. (Image Credits: X/@Reuters)

Kristi Noem was fired from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the White House said she got a promotion to the post of “special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.” Since then, it appears that the Democrats have found a fresh opening that they do not want to waste.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has already been criticized over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and is now the Democrats’ prime target.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin said, “There’s a culture of lawlessness and chaos in the cabinet and Noem was a big part of it, but Bondi is a central part of it and she’s been at the heart of the Epstein cover-up.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has now named Bondi (along with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller) as the next dominoes he wants to see fall. “We’re going to approach those two toxic individuals with the same intensity that has now led to the termination of Kristi Noem,” Jeffries said.

On Wednesday, March 4, the House Oversight Committee voted 24–19 to subpoena Bondi to testify about the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Epstein investigation. A remarkable part was that five Republicans crossed the aisle to make it happen. Among them were Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace and Scott Perry. Committee Chairman James Comer opposed the move, but was overruled.

The subpoena calls for a closed-door deposition under oath. If one happens, officials (like Bondi) potentially won’t be able to dodge questions with rehearsed answers.

Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar filed articles of impeachment against Bondi and accused her of obstruction of Congress, dereliction of duty, obstruction of justice and weaponizing the DOJ. The charges also include how she may be playing a role in a conspiracy to suppress Epstein files that are legally required to be made public. Millions of documents are still unreleased. 

Still, none of this is likely to remove Bondi from office as Democrats don’t control the House or Senate. Thanedar has filed impeachment articles against Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump himself, and neither of those went anywhere.

The Epstein issue crosses party lines, and most voters want those files out, but the DOJ is not releasing them. Trump, on the other hand, calls her “a terrific person.” He also predicts she can “prove how tough she is” over the next three years.

Except, the 79-year-old president said the same about Noem, until he didn’t. As of now, Bondi’s team has not responded to requests for comment. As we saw from the Noem firing, continuous friction can test Trump’s loyalty.  

