Here is Taking a Look at Harry Styles' 50+ Intriguing Tattoos and Decoding Their Profound Meanings

Singer and actor, Harry Styles is well-known for his love of tattoos. Each of the 50 intricate ink designs on his body holds a deep personal significance for the Watermelon Sugar singer. Let's explore the meanings behind Styles' extensive collection of tattoos.

Styles' tattoos are typically individual pieces that relate to his family, favorite bands, adventures, and other random hobbies and missteps. Back in his One Direction days, Styles admitted to James Corden on The Late Late Show With James Corden that there are a few tattoos he did himself. “I’ve got a couple of stupid ones. I don’t know if I regret them so much, I mean, I wrote ‘big’ on my big toe,” he said during this interview in 2015. In the same interview, the band participated in "tattoo roulette" after being challenged to it by Corden, and this led to another tattoo for Styles.

According to Teen Vogue, Styles got his first tattoo on his 18th birthday in 2012. It was an outline of a star on his left bicep, and later he got it filled. Since then, Styles has added seven tattoos every year, on average. But what do these tattoos mean, and what do they signify? Here are some explanations for the tattoos that Styles carries on himself.

Tattoos on Styles' Chest

In 2013, Styles had a huge butterfly tattooed on his sternum. Although the precise symbolism has not been determined, the butterfly is said to represent an early change for Styles. The two swallows on Styles' chest, facing each other, symbolize the departure and return of a voyage. The As It Was singer told US Weekly in 2012, “I like that kind of style of tattoos, like the old sailor kind of tattoos, They symbolize traveling, and we [One Direction] travel a lot!”

The words, "17 BLACK," can be seen just over the left swallow. The tattoo artist Kevin Paul revealed to GQ UK that 17 Black is indicative of the card Styles lost money to in a gambling streak. There is a fading broken heart and two crosses over the letters "M" and "K" just below the same swallow; they are said to symbolize his maternal Grandmother, Mary Smith, and his paternal Grandfather, Keith Fredrick Styles.

Styles displays the years 1957 and 1967 over his collarbones. According to Page Six, these are the years when both of Styles' parents Anne Twist and Des Styles were born. On each shoulder, he also has a cursive "G" and "A", the former representing his sister Gemma Styles and the latter his mother. On each side of his abdomen, he also has a fern leaf, which is reportedly nothing but a cover-up of his previous tattoo that said: “Might as well”.

Tattoos on Styles' Left and Right Arm

Styles' left arm is the most crowded place, filled with tattoos. Like the swallows on his chest, the focal point of the tattoos on Styles' left arm seems to be a pirate ship. The Don't Worry Darling star has identifying marks that read "NY," "LA," and "LDN," all of which are places in which he often resides - New York, Los Angeles, and London. A tuxedoed skeleton in a framed card is visible and is, presumably, simply a great design he picked while on tour.

On his right forearm, he has a huge eagle tattoo which seems to be concealing an older tattoo that said "Things I Can." Over that is the name "Mary," honoring his grandmother. Daily Mail reported back in 2014 that Styles showed a tattoo that says "Brasil!" near his buttocks during a performance in Rio de Janeiro in 2014 and caused the audience to go berserk. Word on the street is that he also has the cursive lyrics of a song by One Direction called Little Things tattooed on his body.

