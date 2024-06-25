David Beckham Shares His Workout Video Amid Past Cheating Rumors Doing The Rounds: 'Super Damning'

David Beckham has once again landed in the hot soup of infidelity allegations. The Manchester United alum recently posted a workout video of himself amid the rumors of his cheating in a new book. Beckham however, seems relaxed and unperturbed by it.

The recent clip of the soccer player is rather steamy as he appears shirtless and works hard on himself. The 49-year-old can be seen using a pull-up captioned, "Saturday morning abs thanks Bob," as he tagged his trainer, Bob Rich in it. He sported navy shorts and turquoise sneakers and flaunted the tattoos on his body as he pulled his body on the bar. According to Page Six, Tom Bower's new book, The House of Beckham claimed that the sportsperson cheated on his wife Victoria Beckham throughout their 25-year-long marriage. The statement caused furor amongst Beckham's fans who have always cheered the couple. A source according to the news outlet also called it a "super damning" event. "Victoria and David will have thought they left all of this behind," the source close to the Beckham family claimed.

Previously, Rebecca Loos who was Beckham's assistant had claimed that she had an affair with the British player back in 2004. Loos told The Mail, "He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories." Adding on, she said, "He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer. Yes, the stories were horrible, but they're true. He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down."

Loos continued, "I think it's one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It's another thing to mislead the public. And so many people had forgotten about all of this." Loos also alleged that she spotted Beckham with the Spanish model Esther Cañadas, which broke her heart. "I was so hurt. It was just this awful feeling and I thought to myself, ‘You stupid fool,'" she said. Addressing the claims in a Netflix documentary, Beckham, the soccer player said, "I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family," as he recalled the tough time the pair underwent together amid the rumors of affairs.

Victoria went on to call it the hardest moment of her life. "Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest. … It didn’t really feel like we had each other either," she shared. Despite all odds, the pair raised a beautiful family together. The couple share four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.