Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian of Faking Home Gym Workout After Spotting This Key Detail

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian being no stranger to controversy, finds herself embroiled in yet another firestorm over her latest home workout. Eagle-eyed fans claimed she was faking her exercise routine. A video shared on Kardashian's Instagram Story depicted the 43-year-old going through her exercise routine in her home gym. However, it wasn't her fitness moves that drew scrutiny but rather her highly questionable choice of footwear. As Kardashian performed squats and leg lifts with weights and ankle straps, viewers couldn't help but notice that she was wearing sandals instead of proper athletic shoes.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

As per The Mirror, Kardashian wore grey Yeezy slides which prompted netizens to question the authenticity and intent behind Kardashian's supposed gym session. Fans flocked to Reddit and Twitter to troll the Skims mogul. "Who works out in SANDALS?? Obviously, people who DON'T WORK OUT. Like girl, at least TRY to pretend..." a Reddit user exclaimed. Reiterating similar sentiments, another comment read, "Idk what those 5lb weights are gonna do." Chiming in, another user quipped, "She's really going hard with those 5 lb. weights." Others however asserted that the weights looked entirely fake.

As much as I love Kim Kardashian, I wish she would stop posting her shitty workouts on IG (with horrible form) as if she’s not taking ozempic, starving and getting ribs removed. Nothing wrong with that but at least be honest. — Kenisha (@heyitskenisha) May 17, 2024

Fans also pointed out the apparent lack of sweat, exertion, or any visible signs that Kardashian was genuinely pushing herself during the workout. Implying this was simply a staged advertisement rather than a real training session, a user bluntly asked, "Has anyone ever actually seen them sweat from one of their 'workouts'?" Netizens noted that despite her divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West, Kardashian still holds a significant financial stake in the Yeezy brand, which may have influenced her choice of footwear.

Kim Kardashian has been working out for so long and her thighs still don’t match the butt pic.twitter.com/2dOwNdHhpj — chosen (@chosenspeakz) March 28, 2023

Kardashian's hourglass figure has long been a topic of debate and speculation. Many argue that her curves were not just from exercising. According to The Sun, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel Barrett claimed Kardashian must have dropped around $170K on surgery to achieve that body. Although she denied getting a Brazilian Butt Lift, the doctor continued to disagree.

Kim Kardashian with blue lips, barely able to breathe due to extreme corseting at #MetGala. Extreme corseting is an S/M practice, but is KK consenting? And should she be? This extreme look sends all kinds of wrong messaging. pic.twitter.com/MmqrnspjM0 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 7, 2024

He insisted her body contouring was blatantly obvious, often exaggerated at times. Fans also questioned why Kardashian's crew only posts front-on bikini shots. A Twitter user asked, "Has anyone noticed how we don’t ever see bathing suit pics of any of the Kardashians/Jenners from the back? Is it because we’d see the BBL scars?" Earlier this month, Kardashian received backlash over her Met Gala appearance over her dramatic waist-cinching outfit that looked unnatural. As per Yahoo! Entertainment, many doubted her ability to speak or even breathe while wearing the John Galliano couture gown. "This extreme look sends all kinds of wrong messaging," wrote a person on X. "Kim Kardashian once again shows up in a look that does nothing but showcase how artificially small she can make her waist," added another.