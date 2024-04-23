David Beckham Files a $10 Million Lawsuit Against Mark Wahlberg’s F45 Fitness Company

David Beckham recently filed a lawsuit against actor Mark Wahlberg over his partnership with F45 Training. As reported by TMZ, the lawsuit filed by Beckham's company, DB Ventures Ltd, states that F45 'duped' him into partnering with F45 Training, an organization in which Wahlberg holds a 36% ownership stake. Additionally, Wahlberg also holds the position of chief brand officer for the organization.

Beckham consented to serve as the brand's ambassador, given his friendship with Wahlberg, which blossomed after the latter's family relocated to Los Angeles in 2022. Beckham was hired due to his considerable fame and extensive fan base on social media. However, after a series of photos featuring the superstar endorsing F45 was published and subsequently removed, Beckham decided to sue the F45 founders— Adam Gilchrist, Rob Deutsch, and the Mark Wahlberg Investment Group (MWIG). The group petitioned the presiding judge to dismiss the litigation, which they characterized as 'fraudulent,' but the judge declined their request.

As per The Sun, Beckham's firm, DB Ventures Ltd., initiated legal proceedings against F45 Training as the legendary athlete claimed he lost more than £8.5 million when equities he was promised were withheld before the downturn in share prices. Wahlberg and his co-defendants contended that the allegations were baseless and asked the judge to dismiss the case. Initially, Beckham pursued a legal case in conjunction with Australian golf entrepreneur Greg Norman, who also had a grievance against F45. However, a judge subsequently directed the two parties to present their cases independently.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

It was in 2021 that the partnership with Beckham was formally declared. F45 wrote in a since-deleted post: "Welcome to the F45 fam @davidbeckham This is just the beginning of our journey together, we hope you’re all ready for what’s to come #F45 #F45Training." The company said Beckham will "play a pivotal role in F45's brand marketing initiative to support its continued expansion."

Another aspect of Beckham's ambassadorial responsibilities was to promote the fitness company's international expansion. Obliging with his responsibilities, Beckham had stated, "Health and fitness have always been a big part of my life and, since my days playing football, I have always found I’m at my best when training as a part of a team. F45 has a strong community and trainers that help you reach your goals and achieve powerful results. This partnership is an exciting business venture for me also, and I’m looking forward to the journey with F45 as the business continues to expand globally."

As reported by Bleacher Report, Terrell Owens, an ex-NFL receiver, also initiated legal proceedings in 2017, alleging that the brand owed him $700,000 in unpaid dues. Established in 2011, F45 provides clients with a combination of HIIT and circuit-style exercises. The subsequent year, F45 inaugurated its initial facility in Sydney, Australia. The potential value of Wahlberg's stake in the brand is $15 million. Apart from his capacity as an investor, Wahlberg also serves on the board of directors of the organization.