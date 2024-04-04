Critics Think Jennifer Lopez Has No Funds Amid Tour Rebrand and 'Weak' Ticket Sales

A star... or a falling star? Jennifer Lopez may have poured her heart and soul out on her tour, but the "JLo brand" somehow failed to recover the $20 million invested in the film. The This is Me...Now singer quietly renamed it to This is Me...Live/The Greatest Hits to lure the audience to the concert stage. However, fans have already done the math and aren't too pleased.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

A Reddit thread discussed Lopez's quiet move and theorized many assumptions, including that the star may have exhausted her funds, which led to last-minute rebranding. A critic, u/VicTheLarkBird, commented, "She spent all her doe on the prime video documentary." A second user, u/CommercialBarnacle16, weighed in, "Her cosmetics line was also recently dropped from Sephora, so money may be tighter for her than we think. She also dropped a ton of money into her music 'movie.'"

Why is #jlo not selling the tickets that she should WTF. Im seeing her twice this tour but its lowkey tanking 😭 we need more promo. Nobody in my job knows until i tell them — Diego Garcia (@dieggarciaf) March 29, 2024

A third Reddit critic,u/Own-Gift-5670, gave a reality check, "A reminder that fame doesn't always equal $$$. I think a lot of people think this is the case but I'm sure mannyyy famous people build a lifestyle they can't keep up with and are indebted to trying to maintain it which is why some celebs get older and still don't stop. They're just like us lol."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Then, another account, u/True_to_you declared, "The huge rise in concert ticket pricing will make people be much more discerning in who they choose to see. She's coming here and tickets are 100-500 dollars and there's no chance I'd pay that." u/navik8_88 echoed, "Agreed! It's still frustrating and frankly unnecessary to charge that much for concert tickets, I don't care who you are."

Her tickets aren’t selling cuz she’s charging Beyoncé prices for little ass arena’s like girl you need to be realistic with them prices, $350 for a standard JLO ticket not even on the floor is crazy especially for the Allstate Arena🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/z5gsmt6mnm — Tyrant Tae𐚁 (@taeisback132) April 3, 2024

u/ _summerw1ne reasoned, "She should've done this in the first place but also she's oversaturated her own market. If you're everywhere always it gets old." u/polaroid_frown added, "I would go see her show purely for the 90s and early 2000s nostalgia from my childhood, but honestly I just don't think it's worth it!"

Meanwhile, others compared her to Taylor Swift for her immensely successful Eras Tour. u/Myfourcats1 questioned, "I wonder if Taylor Swift's popularity inspired her to do all of this too." u/SnooSuggestions9830 echoed, "The prices TS is charging for a concert ticket probably influenced it. Jlo probably thinks people will pay 3-500 dollars to see her too."

Bait 😏😑😂 she trying to shift her tickets 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/q8IVK9CnkD — Ross (@RosweeSon) April 4, 2024

JLo announced in February that she'd be going on a musical tour with her latest album This is Me...Now. The album is a "2.0" version of her album from the early 2000s, This is Me...Then, and most songs are an ode to her and Ben Affleck's miraculous reunion after decades of separation. However, she had to cancel several tour dates due to logistics errors and, in the meantime, rebranded the tour with a new and catchy moniker, This is Me...Live/The Greatest Hits. This notable move also came about after her tickets in cities like Cleveland and Nashville suffered poor sales, per Variety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Nonetheless, it doesn't seem like Lopez has lost her spirits. In a video message on Instagram, the songstress said, "Who knew that this girl right here, singing for my family, performing around my city and following my passion, would take me places I could never have imagined," branding her performances "a celebration for all of us" on the road.