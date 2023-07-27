Fans Accuse ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee of Putting up Disgusting Video With BF Khesanio Hall

Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee is known to post entertaining videos with her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall. In their latest 'acrobatic stunt' video the couple can be seen showing off their balance skills while trying to mimic a popular TikTok 'cartwheel' trend. However, fans of the famed couple got concerned when they thought McKee 'farted' on her partner's face while performing the stunt. "Seriously this!! I 100% thought she farted in his face good thing they clarified at the end," fans speculated, reports the US Sun.

The MTV star starts the video by watching a couple doing the acrobatic trend on Tik Tok, then the couple starts to practice their moves with several failed attempts. "We're just gonna go for it," McKee jokes while trying to get the 'cartwheel' right, they get one of it right. McKee then proceeds to take her white t-shirt off and shows off her six-pack abs while still dressed in a sports bra and sweat shorts. Hall, on the other hand, opts to remain shirtless while sporting athletic shorts, they make the final few attempts when McKee's foot accidentally scraps the ceiling causing a muffled sound that fans mistake for a 'fart'. Hall then hilariously stops recording the video saying - "We're done!" to which McKee replies - "It was the ceiling."

Taking to the comments section one Instagram fan wrote - "Girl, I’m glad y’all clarified the ceiling thing cuz I thought you done did a fart, fart in that man face LOL". While another says, "Glad I’m not the only one."

"Idc it was smooth," Mackenzie joked in her caption about their futile attempt to mimic the popular trend.

However, fans were also thrilled to see the couple happy, they praised them in the comments section saying, "Ok, this is by far my favorite version of Mackenzie I’ve ever seen! I love how genuinely happy you seem to be," while a second Instagram fan expressed, "I just love how happy he makes you. Y'all are so cute together and make a great team and couple."

The couple recently celebrated their half-anniversary in Jamaica, they shared plenty of pictures and reels from the romantic exotic getaway. "Half a year being your girl!" MacKenzie tweeted about their special moments. "Time flies when you feel loved." Fans congratulated the couple saying, "How sweet!" one person gushed, as another added, "You deserve to be happy!"

The Teen Mom does not share an amicable relationship with her ex-husband, Josh Mckee, who is also father to their three children - two sons and daughter - Gannon, Broncs, and Jaxie respectively. In March, during an Instagram Q&A, one fan inquired about their relationship dynamics, "Do you share custody with Josh?" Mackenzie gave a shocking reply, "Can't even reach him," she said with a shrugging emoji, while also adding, "Wish him well though." The ex-couple had started dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2013. Almost after spending a decade together, Mackenzie had confirmed that she was headed for divorce from Josh.

