Critic Slams Donald Trump’s Gold Makeover of White House As ‘Temu Level Sh-t’

The country’s political climate is turbulent, to say the least, but President Donald Trump is busy decorating his White House with as much gold as possible. Since taking office in January, he has been quite busy with the renovation, which he rushed to check out right after he returned from Scotland last month. It’s no secret that the two-time U.S. President has a special place in his heart for gold, just like golf.

During his first term, he partly brought his gold fever to the White House. This time around, he is determined to finally achieve his desired interior, everything wrapped in gold.

His plan has already reached its final touch, as Trump brought his gold cherubs, drink coasters, and vases from his Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Now, to complete the baroque look, he matched his gold curtains and fireplace mantel with a crown molding of gold around the ceiling at his Oval Office. Keep in mind, this is all before his plan to build an extravagant ballroom, which has been estimated at a whopping $200 million cost.

However, while he may like gold, critics don’t, and many think it’s a bit too much. Derek Guy, a social media critic known for his unfiltered comments, made a few remarks about Trump’s new White House makeover, comparing it to a popular bargain retailer.

“The lack of crispness in the detailing of this is so funny to me. Truly Temu level sh*t,” he wrote, attaching a picture of one of the President’s treasured cherubs. While many have agreed with his remarks, MAGA fans are not happy.

the lack of crispness in the detailing of this is so funny to me. truly Temu level shit pic.twitter.com/sTIOdzaG8Z — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 8, 2025

“Temu doesn’t sell 24-carat gold wall accents, but nice try, snob,” wrote John Block, a New Mexico State Representative, in response to Guy’s comments. However, he clapped back with, “Those aren’t made from gold, you dummy. Remarkably, the stuff on Temu seems to be better made.”

“When something is cheaply made as an imitation of an original, you lose a lot of the fine detailing. The sharp lines become dull; the original depth becomes shallow,” the critic explained.

I actually have an MA and PhD in architectural history. The first two photos show the detailing at Amalienburg, a German hunting lodge done in Rococo style. Note the level of detailing. The third photo shows the Oval Office, which is done in the traditional Cadbury bunny style. https://t.co/yXNijx6EF2 pic.twitter.com/5n3lSNJq0H — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 8, 2025

“In the first image, you can see the detailing at Amalienburg, a German hunting lodge done in Rococo style. Note the level of detailing,” he added.

“The second photo shows Hôtel de la Marine in Paris. Again, note the level of detailing. In the third image, you see the entrance to the Oval Office. This appears to be a copy of some original, so you lose the crisp lines and fine detail. The effect is more Cadbury bunny,” Derek continued, slamming Trump’s alleged replica designs.