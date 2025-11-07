Crazy Viral – Woman Claims She Rejected Zohran Mamdani on Hinge for This Reason – Internet Labels It “Fumble of the Century”

Zohran Mamdani, mayor-elect of New York City, and his Syrian-American illustrator wife Rama Duwaji have been setting couple goals already – one public appearance at a time. Mamdani met Rama Duwaji through the dating app Hinge. This, however, is the story of the woman who claims on TikTok that she rejected Zohran Mamdani a few years ago on Hinge.

A post on X is going insanely viral with over 5 million views. The post has a screenshot of a woman’s selfie, accompanied by a text that reads, “Randomly remembered the time I matched with Zohran Mamdani on NYC Hinge a few years ago, but didn’t reply to him because his height was listed as either 5’11 or 5’10.”

The woman continued in the post, stating that she rejected Mamdani on Hinge after briefly matching with him due to his height. The woman’s caption further read, “And the younger me knew that meant he was most likely 5’9. Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there.”

Of course, the Internet had a lot of opinions. Most of them were memes and jokes. “Fumble of the century” was a rather popular choice of words and meme template that many X users followed. “Major fumble there,” read another comment, echoing similar sentiments.

Let’s just say the “fumble” comments were not going anywhere. An X user wrote, “No, cause I would legit need go to therapy after this fumble.” Another one added, “Imagine fumbling the future Mayor of NYC because of his height.”

While some continued to joke, others were not really buying the woman’s claims. “People make up stories for engagement,” a netizen wrote. Another one added, “Yeah, I’ll take things that never happened for $500.” A third read, “This is hilarious because it’s a perfect encapsulation of online dating.”

United by amuse, several X users joked about how they would never admit to this if they were in the woman’s position. “Why would someone admit to this?” a user questioned. “Literally would never admit to this OMG,” another added.

“This is a cute little funny story you tell your best friends, not TikTok. Clout chasing is a very real disease,” a comment on the viral X thread read. “Journals exist,” read a reminder to the woman who claimed she rejected Mamdani because of his height.

A quick glance at what some of the comments on the viral post looked like. “I’m sure she cries herself to sleep most nights because this is exactly what I’d do,” a woman wrote jokingly. Another one read, “It’s really beautiful how willingly people embarrass themselves on the Internet.” Simply put, there were too many “Why would you share this?” questions.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama got married in February this year in New York. Rama is an artist and animator whose work has been published in The New York Times, Vice, The Washington Post, and London’s Tate Modern museum, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s first day as Mayor-elect was all about fiery speeches, early morning interviews, transition announcements, meetings, and breaking bread. Mamdani had chili chicken with tingmo bread and aloo dum for lunch at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights, where he was accompanied by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Mamdani also slammed the Republicans for their 2024 promise of lowering grocery prices. Slamming speaker Michael Johnson’s recent statement, blaming it on inflation.

“In 2024, Republicans promised to lower the cost of groceries. In 2025, they’re shrugging it off, saying ‘food prices always go up.” For too long, the government’s failure to deliver has been treated as inevitable. My administration will prove that government can work for you,” Zohran Mamdani said in an X post.