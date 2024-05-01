Courteney Cox Says Her Boyfriend Dumped Her During Their First Therapy Visit: "I Was in So Much Pain"

Courteney Cox shared her emotional journey following the end of her relationship with Johnny McDaid, who reportedly broke up with the star during a therapy session. "It was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn’t know it was coming," the Friends star disclosed on the Minnie Questions podcast on Wednesday, April 24.

Expressing her disbelief, she shared, "I was like, 'What?'. 'And we're engaged.' And I was so shocked. I was in so much pain. I also don't like surprises!" She added, "There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart." Commenting on the lessons she learned from the relationship, she added, "I learned how to reclaim my voice, boundaries, what were my motives in life-like, what was my part in this?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

"It really taught me how I operated in the world, what were the things from my childhood that I needed, whether it was to be adored by men, things that I didn’t know how to let go, to be in a relationship, to not take things personally, my boundaries. I just went into myself," she revealed, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, following their announcement of separation, Isla Fisher, a close friend of Cox, was seen in London, while her ex-husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, spent time in New York.

According to reports, the two had played matchmaking and helped Cox get together with McDaid. Jennifer Aniston and Cox are rumored to be helping Fisher and Cohen during this challenging period. A source told Closer magazine, "Courteney and Jen were two of the first friends she [Fisher] opened up to over a year ago when the marriage started crumbling."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Cox was formerly married to actor and film producer David Arquette from 1999 to 2013, and they have a 19-year-old daughter named Coco Arquette. Cox and McDaid made their first public appearance at Cinemagic's L.A. showcase at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica. Both opted for casual attire at the Northern Irish charity event. Cox wore glasses and paired a ruffled top with a black cardigan, while McDaid complemented his tee with a black leather jacket. A week later, they were seen at the kickoff reception for the Tribeca Film Festival at The Beverly Hilton in California. Cox, dressed in gray and sporting stylish glasses, stood alongside McDaid, casually dressed for photos on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

The couple made their engagement official in June 2014, several months after PEOPLE initially confirmed the news. "I'm engaged to him!" Cox tweeted. "Her friends couldn't be more thrilled for her. We're all over the moon that she found this love with Johnny," Michelle Lovitt, Cox's personal trainer and friend, told the outlet back then.