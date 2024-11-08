Court Document Reveals How Much Jenelle Evans Earned from 'Teen Mom' and Social Media

Jenelle Evans is battling divorce from ex-husband David Eason, and The Sun obtained court documents revealing her salaries from Teen Mom Next Chapter and her other online ventures, such as OnlyFans, Instagram, and TikTok. And the reality TV star has raked in a stunning amount of money in just two months this summer.

Within two weeks, from July 17 to July 29, Evans earned a total of $16,222 in Only Fans payments alone. One of the pages on the court documents appeared to be a screen grab from onlyfans.com and the figure was broken down as the following: $3,460 on July 29, $1,368 on July 26, $1,991 on July 25, $1,319 on July 23, $5,500 on July 21, and $2,584 on July 17. In addition, another page listed 'Payment Received' from Facebook of $5,518.52 on July 23. On the third page, another payment of $2,972.42 was received on July 15 from TikTok Inc. Furthermore, a mix of payments was listed under the title 'Payouts' of four payments worth $1,198. One more payment of $147.74 was listed on the same page under subscriptions titled: 'Jenelle Evans'. These statements were followed by a check of $17,364.75 from New Remote Productions Inc. under the title Teen Mom: Next Chapter S2A dated June 11. Adding up to all that, Evans raked in a whopping $44,486.36 within two months.

Janelle Evan and David Eason

The documents are part of Evans' divorce filing against former partner Eason following a separation in March. The MTV star is a mom to three children- 14-year-old Jace and 9-year-old Kaiser from her previous relationship and a 7-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason. She has asked for primary physical custody of their only daughter (Ensley) and also petitioned to have full access to their assets claiming herself as the main breadwinner.

Amid the separation, Evans revealed how her children are reacting to it. "They're doing a lot better now that we've separated," Evans told her fellow cast member Briana DeJesus on episode 13 of Teen Mom, per E! News. And though she got "full custody" of her son Jace last year, she admitted to having many "ups and downs" in life including the time when Jace ran away from home.

"Once CPS got involved and Jace ended up at the hospital," she added. "Jace was like, 'David strangled me.' And then Jace was allowed to come home, but there were criminal charges on David for strangulation and child abuse." So when the boy came back, Evans told her ex-husband to leave and called it a "blessing in disguise because it put a no-contact order between David and Jace."

On another account, Evans described her relationship with Eason as "walking on eggshells. I felt like I was being reprimanded like a child all the time. I just feel like he didn't treat me like I was his wife. He belittled me a lot. I was sick of it. Mentally abusive, not happy at all." However, when Eason was asked to respond, he simply said, "When the truth does come out you will all be very, very surprised!"