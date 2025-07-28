Couple Fatally Attacked While Hiking With Daughters in Arkansas—Manhunt for Suspect Underway

A tragic incident unfolded in Arkansas where a husband and wife were killed while hiking with their two daughters, as reported by PEOPLE. The family was on a hiking trip in the Ozark National Forest when the attack occurred, shocking the local community and authorities.

According to the press release by Arkansas State Police (ASP), the victims were identified as Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who were with their two daughters, aged 7 and 9, at the time. The suspect has not yet been caught, which has resulted in a wide manhunt involving local law enforcement and federal agencies.

The attack took place on a remote trail and as per the authorities, the suspect fled the scene immediately after hurting the family. As reported by PEOPLE, “Police were notified of the double homicide at around 2:40 p.m. local time, and they arrived at the Washington County park soon after. Police said the family had recently moved to Prairie Grove, Ark. — located about 15 miles from the Oklahoma border — from another state.”

The press release by ASP mentioned, “Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check cellphone photos and videos or GoPro camera footage for images of the suspect. They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify ASP if they have access to security and game camera footage.”

The authorities have also warned people of not uploading any relevant footage to social media, as “this may inadvertently jeopardize the investigation.” The police have also added that the suspect had a backpack and wore fingerless gloves and was seen “driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan.” The suspect allegedly traveled to State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park where the killings took place, PEOPLE reported.

The family was enjoying their hike but they were attacked in the park’s “remote and rural area, where the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service”, authorities mentioned.

Shea Lewis, the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism addressed the situation, saying, We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil’s Den State Park. Our hearts are with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Lewis further added, “Our Park Rangers are fully commissioned law enforcement officers, and they are actively engaged in ensuring the safety and security of our park guests. We remain committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and to maintaining Arkansas State Parks as safe, welcoming places for all.”

As the investigation is still going on, officials are also trying to find any possible motive that might have caused the crime. The park is also remaining closed to the general population since it is now the scene of an unsolved crime.