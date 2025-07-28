Dying Mom’s Final Words Haunt Murder Trial as Husband is Accused of Poisoning Her Protein Shake

47 years old Colorado dentist James Craig accused of murdering his wife by poisoning her protein shakes is facing first-degree murder charges as he allegedly lethal doses of cyanide, arsenic, and tetrahydrozoline to his 43-year-old wife Angela through her daily protein drinks..

The prosecution claims he continued poisoning her even during her hospitalization by tampering with medications, while Craig maintains his innocence throughout the proceedings.

Angela Craig’s sister-in-law, Renee Pray, testified in the court and revealed her tragic four word question before she passed, “Why do I hurt?”

The court heard how Craig had insisted that family members ensure Angela took antibiotic capsules he provided, raising suspicions about his continued involvement in her care. Angela was declared brain dead on March 15, 2023, ending a rapid health decline that began after consuming the allegedly poisoned protein shakes.

The trial has also shed light on the fact that Craig had cheated on Angela multiple times. Moreover, there were also signs of financial struggle, which further established his notice for killing his wife. Elizabeth Gore, identified as Craig’s fourth romantic partner, testified about meeting him on a sugar-dating website in late 2022 and receiving approximately $8,000 during their brief relationship.

Their Montana vacation was cut short when Angela called, leading to a heated two-hour argument. Gore’s testimony continued through March 2023, the same month Angela died, which further highlighted the timeline through which Craig continued his criminal activities.

Colorado dentist James Craig, 47, is on trial for first-degree murder in connection with the March 2023 poisoning death of his wife, Angela Craig, 43. On Wednesday, July 23, a single mother named Carrie Hageseth testified that Craig, whom she met on a sugar dating website,… pic.twitter.com/Q3WlHKx9at — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 24, 2025

During the trail, Craig’s legal counsel wanted to portray Angela as suicidal and manipulative. However, though they tried to challenge Angela’ case this way, Craig’s behavior in the past, including his affairs, pointed finger at him only.

Moreover, prosecutors have presented evidence of alleged schemes Craig orchestrated from jail, including directing his teenage daughter to create a fabricated video showing Angela requesting poison from him.

Additionally, a former cellmate testified that Craig sought to have the lead detective assassinated, which further showed he acted on a pattern and would continue doing criminal activities. The courtroom heard how Angela had discovered Craig’s 2018 affair and was planning to leave him after finding additional evidence of cheating in December 2022.

James Craig travelled to Las Vegas for a conference in February 2023. He met Karin Cain and they began an ‘emotionally involved’ relationship. KC was going through a divorce and had been separated from her husband for about a year. After the conference, they talked about seeing… pic.twitter.com/CxVTBZYUpw — Rose (@901Lulu) July 16, 2025

Craig’s brother, Mark Pray’s testimony provided crucial details about Angela’s final days, describing how he delivered antibiotic capsules at Craig’s request only to find Angela collapsed shortly afterward. “I must be keeping you from getting work done… you can take my Suburban and go back home,” Craig reportedly told Mark at the hospital.

Mark characterized Craig as notably absent during critical moments, even sending him a text reading: “Your kids need you up here.” The ongoing trial continues to reveal the tragic circumstances surrounding Angela’s death and highlight how her husband allegedly planned her murder meticulously.