A mother who had requested for an ambulance that never arrived, has been found dead along with her teenage daughter. The news of their death has come to light almost four months after she requested the ambulance and now an inquest is in place to delve into the details of the final days that led to their death.

As reported by PEOPLE, “Alphonsine Djiako Leuga, 47, and Loraine Choulla, 18, were found dead on May 21, 2024 at their home in Radford, Nottingham — and an inquest into the circumstances of their deaths began on Monday, July 21.”

On Feb. 2, 2024, Leuga had made a call to 999, England’s emergency number, as per the details shared at a hearing held by Nottingham Coroner’s Court. Leuga was a patient of sickle cell anemia and had told the dispatcher that help was needed for her and her daughter but she could not move due to being cold, The Guardian reported.

The daughter had learning disabilities and Down syndrome and depended completely on her mother for her day-to-day survival. PEOPLE further reported, “At the hearing, it was revealed that Leuga had been hospitalized for a lower respiratory tract infection that January, but left two days later she was granted a ‘pragmatic’ discharge to get back to her daughter, according to the BBC. The hospital had wanted her to stay, and urged the mother to return the following day, but when she didn’t return, their efforts to contact her were unsuccessful.”

However, only after a few days, she made a call back for help and also provided her address. As reported by BBC, she said, “Would you send an ambulance? Please come, please.” East Midlands Ambulance Service’s Susan Jevons, who was present at the hearing said that despite emergency service trying to call back, “the ambulance didn’t go to the address because the emergency medical adviser, thinking it was an abandoned call, closed the call down.”

On the second day of the hearing, it was further revealed that the mother had restricted the access of support services over the last few years as she was scared that her child would be taken away from her. Her elder daughter, Elvira Choulla, sent a letter to the court, which was also read allowed during the hearing.

The letter mentioned that Leuga had intervened in Lorraine’s school going routine and while went to school daily and enjoyed it as well, the mother thought that she was being neglected and made her discontinue. Elvira’s letter also mentioned that she was not super close with her mother though she deeply loved and cared about Lorraine. The letter further revealed that Elvira had last seen her sister and mother in November, 2023 and had shared a meal together.

She did come by the house in 2024 but could not find her mother and sister there and ultimately learnt from the police in 2025 that both of them had passed away.

Pathologist Dr Stuart Hamilton, who was also present at the hearing mentioned that the mother daughter duo could have been lying dead for weeks or months and also said that the mother had died from pneumonia and with the inquest still not having been completed, the daughter’s reason of death remains “unascertained.”