Country Star Blake Shelton Performs on 'Raising Hell' Sans Wife Gwen Stefani at His Nashville Spot

'Hell or Heaven,' Blake Shelton performed his heart out during his Back to the Honky Tonk tour while his wife Gwen Stefani was nowhere to be found. The country singer was at his passionate best at his recent show in Nashville, singing about Raising Hell amid the rumors of possible trouble in paradise.

The country singer was spotted singing If you're gonna raise hell, then you better damn raise, to a crowd of fans at his own bar in Nashville, per The Sun. He's on a musical tour to the US and Canada for a period of two months, serenading crowds of thousands with his melodious voice.

The 47-year-old shared a few photos and videos from one of his shows on Instagram singing his other hit tracks like Hillbilly Bone and Hell Right. The God's Country singer sang, played the guitar, and pump up the crowd with his contagious energy to sing along with him through the Honky Tonk tour.

Meanwhile, the same day Shelton performed, his wife Stefani debuted new merchandise from her beauty brand GXVE on Instagram Stories. The Rich Girl singer described the new hoodie as "so cozy + so cute!!" in an all-black shade with a white checkered pattern on half of the sleeves and with GXVE branding on the front of the hoodie.

The rumors of their separation have been around in the media for almost a year. However, every time the couple manages to show a united front despite differences. Recently, the poles-apart couple was spotted together for St. Patrick's Day over the weekend, spending quality time by each other's side.

Stefani shared wholesome glimpses of the Irish holiday on Instagram Stories, peeling potatoes while preparing the festive dinner together. Ahead in the video, the couple raised a toast with their friends, looking joyful in each other's company.

Previously, there were reports the couple is facing challenges to make their marriage work. Shelton's country life and Stefani's glamorous California world seemed to be a roadblock in their relationship. Also, their working schedules and time apart were said to be added problems in their blissful union.

A source close to the stars revealed in 2023, "Times are tough for Gwen and Blake, per OK! Magazine. "They're spending a lot of time apart and the relationship is suffering. Friends are worried that if they don't address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them."

The source at the time added, "She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn't really fit in that whole country lifestyle. When she's in Oklahoma, she misses L.A. and all its conveniences. Blake's not really comfortable living in the big city with all the traffic, noise, and crowds."

However, quashing all separation rumors, the couple announced a collaboration- a new track Purple Irises. The duet is a melodious testimony to love shared by them and choosing each other after being heartbroken.