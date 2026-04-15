Could Trump’s Feud With Pope Leo Hurt His Standing Among Catholic Voters? Analysts Weigh In

Donald Trump has been in the spotlight following his highly publicized feud with Pope Leo XIV and the circulation of an AI-generated, Christ-like image of himself, where he appeared dressed in a white robe and a red sash.

The back-and-forth began after the pope commented on Donald Trump’s attacks on Iran under Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28. The clash escalated when the 79-year-old slammed Pope Leo’s liberal stance and said he was not a “big fan” of the Chicago native, refusing to apologize for the comments.

The pontiff addressed themes of peace and worship during his Palm Sunday address ahead of Easter on April 5, 2026, where he appeared to criticize Republicans.

Quoting the prophet Isaiah, he said Jesus is the “King of Peace” who rejects war and cannot be used to justify it. He added, “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Consequently, Donald Trump spoke to the media and described Leo as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” adding he would prefer a leader who took a stronger stand against nuclear threats.

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“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use common sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a great Pope, not a politician. It’s hurting him badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!” he said.

In recent reports, former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Joe Donnelly, former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Richard Stengel, The New York Times opinion columnist David French, and The Dispatch senior writer David Drucker joined Erielle Reshef on the MS NOW to analyze the current political climate within the White House.

Reshef claimed Donald Trump has the majority support from Catholics, with about 55 percent voting for him. Meanwhile, Pope Leo has an 84 percent approval rating among American Catholics. This comes after several voters called Trump’s remarks “holy unchristian.”

Furthermore, Joe Donnelly said the pope is “beloved” for playing an important role among conservative Christians. Given Trump’s nature, Donnelly said he would not back out of the feud soon.

Similarly, Pope Leo, who has said he does not fear the Trump administration, is also unlikely to back down. Donnelly also said it would spell “trouble” for Donald Trump to continue the ongoing verbal battle against the pope.

Erielle Reshef later questioned the strength of Trump’s political base, asking who continues to support him amid signs of erosion among important voter groups, including Catholics and non-college-educated Americans.

Political analyst Richard Stengel said the president getting high ratings among Black and Hispanic male voters is an “anomaly.” The discussion highlighted the political risk of targeting the pope, a widely respected global figure with positive approval ratings.

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Erielle Reshef wanted to explain the gravity of the comparison between the two figures, and hence she gave the example of Mickey Mouse, the famous Disney character, which has an exceptionally high recognition rate globally. While a specific, singular “approval rating.”

Moreover, commentators argued that confronting such a popular religious leader could alienate swing voters, particularly within Catholic groups who play an important role in U.S. elections.

Richard Stengel also warned that Trump’s lack of self-control with brutal remarks, verbal jabs, and attention-seeking behavior may put his credibility at complete risk with no possibility of return.

However, David French emphasized that Republican primary voters—the most influential group for GOP lawmakers still fiercely support Donald Trump as they know that his political reach could jeopardize their careers.

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Therefore, targeted grouping within the party members is unlikely, even if some lawmakers may privately disagree with the 79-year-old’s current decisions.

Lastly, David Drucker claimed that despite Donald Trump’s recurring alleged erratic conduct, which has been relevant since the first term, his core supporters have not left his side. Hence, only the final shift in voter priority may determine the results in the upcoming months.