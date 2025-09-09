Could Vance be the next POTUS? For a long time now, there have been serious concerns regarding President Trump’s deteriorating health. It has left the citizens of the U.S. wondering what would happen if the President dies while in office. So, here is everything you need to know.

In the 248-year history of the United States of America, there have hardly been any occurrences of the president dying while in office. Four of those were because of assassination, while the other four died of natural causes. But the big question now is, what would happen if this were to occur in 2025 or before Trump’s presidency ends?

It’s no news that President John F. Kennedy was the last American Chief of State to die while he was in office. However, his sudden death actually resulted in an amendment to the Constitution. The objective of the amendment was to make it easier to navigate what happens after a president dies.

The 25th Amendment read: “The Vice President shall become President if the President is removed from office, dies, or resigns.”

So, let’s see what would happen if President Trump were to pass away before the end of his second term in office. The first person who will be informed of his death will be the Vice President. In this case, it will be JD Vance, since he will be the successor. Once that is done, the general public will be notified, and flags will be lowered to half-staff for a minimum of 30 days.

It must also be noted that the Vice President would have to nominate a new Vice President who will take their place. This individual will only be confirmed after they receive a majority vote in both houses of Congress. If the individual is unable to take the role, it passes to the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This role is currently being fulfilled by Mike Johnson.

If the President dies outside of Washington, DC, the casket will be transported back to the capital. Most likely, the casket will be placed in the Capitol Rotunda, where the citizens will be allowed to pay respect in person. You might recall a similar moment when Queen Elizabeth II lay in state for public viewing after her death in 2022.

Even though the president is a government employee, the funeral will be organized by their own family. They will also be the ones burying the president wherever they wish. Because of this, the funeral can last up to a few days or even weeks.

However, the entire funeral ceremony will be televised across the globe with several world leaders gathering to pay their respects. The ceremony will also include a 50-gun salute, each representing one of the 50 US states.

In the past couple of days, there has been a lot of discussion about Donald Trump’s bruising hands and possible health concerns. These concerns and discussions have also sparked the question of what if the President passes away while in office.