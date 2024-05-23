Cosmetic Dermatologist Spills the Truth About Donald Trump’s Rumored Facelift

Donald Trump, long known for his signature orange tan, has recently ignited speculation about a possible facelift. Rumors began after a picture with boxer, Ryan Garcia, appeared online, showing Trump looking remarkably youthful and wrinkle-free. One user wrote, "Did he face tune his face? Why does he look 20 years younger?" Another chimed, "That ain't Trump...that's a clone." In a similar vein, another echoed, "Trump definitely got a deep plane facelift he not playing this election." But a cosmetic dermatologist debunked facelift theories, offering a more plausible explanation instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Garcia (@kingryan)

Beverly Hills board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Salar Hazany, in an interview with Nicki Swift, emphasized, "It doesn't appear that he's had any facial surgery. This could be the lighting or simply editing." He reasoned, "Considering the demanding nature of Trump's schedule, it's highly improbable that he underwent a facelift. A facelift is an invasive surgery that requires significant recovery time. With his recent court appearances, any downtime would be out of the question. It is more plausible that the photograph in question has been digitally altered."

not donald trump getting a facelift 😭 https://t.co/ok8TOLgPYX — mel (@FALLIN4MEL) April 30, 2024

He continued, "There is a more viable alternative worth considering. Trump may have had, a fractional CO2 laser resurfacing treatment. Unlike a facelift, it requires less downtime of 5-7 days but still delivers impressive skin-tightening results after just one session. The C02 laser can produce prolonged redness that could be covered easily with makeup, making it the more likely choice for Donald."

As per Daily Mail, Dr. Ross Kopelman, a hair transplant surgeon also shared his opinion. He stated, “One of the most striking aspects of Donald Trump’s hair is its consistent density and coverage over many years. Naturally maintaining such density can be challenging...Achieving and sustaining this level of hair density often requires multiple hair restoration interventions. Observing Trump's hairline over the decades reveals significant changes. In earlier photographs, his hairline showed more recession, particularly around the frontal temporal corners. Over time, his hairline has appeared lower and more youthful, which suggests surgical intervention.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Peterson - Pool

Plastic surgeon, Dr. Jay Calvert, also weighed in. "If Donald Trump has had plastic surgery, he needs more. The neck needs attention. He needs an upper blepharoplasty [and] he needs a really good facelift." Additionally, according to Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Trump’s daughter Ivanka, allegedly told her friends that the former president had undergone a scalp reduction procedure. Wolff wrote, “[Ivanka] often described the mechanics behind [his hair] to friends. A clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray.”