Donald Trump has once again sharpened his claws and attacked another Republican, Texas representative, Chip Roy, on his Truth Social platform. While the former president challenged him to a Primary battle, conservatives schooled the former president, saying his words were "laughably insane" and "idiotic."

The 77-year-old politician wrote, "Has any smart and energetic Republican in the Great State of Texas decided to run in the Primary against RINO Congressman Chip Roy," using an acronym for 'Republican in name only.' The post continued, "For the right person, he is very beatable. If interested, let me know!!!"

Roy appeared in Iowa with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a Fox News interview, which irked the GOP front-runner. However, his words didn't go well with the conservatives who jumped in defense of the Texas representative and called out Trump for his "idiotic" remarks.

The first to speak on the matter was DeSantis, "While [Chip Roy] is fighting to do what Donald Trump promised to do — secure our southern border — the former president is on social media demanding a primary challenge to one of the most conservative members of Congress," per Fox News.

He continued, "I stand with Chip and am honored to have his support. The time for talking is over. We must stop the invasion, and I will get it done." It is worth noting that the deadline for filing candidates has passed already. Meanwhile, other people also came out in support of Roy.

Representative Thomas Massie wrote in favor of Roy on X, formerly Twitter, "I stand with @chiproytx. He fights for what he believes, and he's one of the most conservative members of Congress. I can tell you with certainty that this shortsighted effort to intimidate Chip will not work."

Jim Pfaff, an American Blockchain PAC CEO, took a stand against Trump's mindless post and said, "I support you for President [Donald Trump]. But I'm 100% on board with [Chip Roy]. Chip is no RINO. He's an American hero. He's a constitutionalist. He's a patriot. And most of all, he's a good man who selflessly serves in Congress."

I stand with @chiproytx. He fights for what he believes and he’s one of the most conservative members of Congress. I can tell you with certainty that this shortsighted effort to intimidate Chip will not work. pic.twitter.com/BqqNmo6pZN — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) December 19, 2023

Trump who caved on bump stocks and Fauci is calling Chip Roy of Texas a RINO and to be primaried it's just laughable at this point. It's laughably insane. Run it back, guys. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2023

Stephen Miller, a contributing editor at The Spectator, echoed, "Trump, who caved on bump stocks, and Fauci is calling Chip Roy of Texas a RINO and to be primaried it's just laughable at this point. It's laughably insane. Run it back, guys." Conservative commentator John Cardillo said Trump's words for Roy were nothing but an "idiotic lie."

The tension between Roy and Trump is an old tale. The Texas rep. was among those who voted against overturning the results of the 2020 election. That aside, the former president backed rep. Elise Stefanik for conference chair in 2021 instead of the 51-year-old. For the 2024 presidential elections, he (Roy) supported DeSantis, who is Trump's opponent.

I stand 100% alongside this wonderful woman & her husband, @RonDeSantis, because they are truly good & decent people. America needs THAT again. I proudly fight for @RonDeSantis to be our GOP nominee for President because it’s time to #MeetTheMoment & WIN again. #DeSantis2024 https://t.co/LyYYnqHjDx — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 25, 2023

Roy is vocal in his support for the Florida governor. "The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision, and courage to chart a new course," per The Hill. He added, "That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis."

