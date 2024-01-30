In recent weeks, followers of reality star Scott Disick have expressed rising concern about his health, particularly since his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie announced her pregnancy. The father-of-three's most recent public appearance, posted on his Instagram Story, has sparked concern over his health, with fans spotting his visibly gaunt and skinny body. This is not the first time Scott's look has caused concern, as previous instances of weight loss have piqued the interest of viewers and even elicited remarks from Khloé Kardashian.

Scott's most recent video features his nine-year-old son Reign testing out his new motocross bike. Fans couldn't help but notice the star's considerably slim figure as he wore a casual oversized black puffer jacket and light-colored sweatpants. Concerns about Scott's weight loss have persisted, with a December sighting in Los Angeles adding to worry about his health.

According to The Sun, fans on social media platforms such as Reddit have been criticizing Scott's appearance and asking whether he is using drugs to lose weight. The talks underscore a greater social concern about celebrities advocating or taking weight loss medications such as Ozempic, which have been linked to a variety of dangers and negative effects.

Scott Disick's Extreme Weight Loss Revealed: Reality Star Joins The Kardashians' Super Skinny Club—Scott Disick showed off his extreme weight loss as he stepped out in Beverly Hills alongside influencer Mary-Grayson Hunt on ... https://t.co/IQ1HcStaJa pic.twitter.com/NAdO3X1L2h — Kardashian Popcorn ✨ (@KdashGirls) December 24, 2023

"Has the lord also boarded the Ozempic train?" one person asked. A second person added, "It’s alarming the way these guys jump on (medication) trends like they have spare kidneys and liver kept somewhere in case something goes wrong." A third person said, "Hope they remember no one is invincible."

This follows Scott's former partner Sofia Richie's pregnancy announcement. His reaction to Richie's pregnancy has been private, although his previous comments about coping with his ex-partners moving on quickly have been noted. Following Sofia's engagement to music executive Elliot Grainge in 2022, Scott shared a cryptic remark on social media, saying "In the 305, just call me good luck Chuck," seemingly referring to the 2007 film Good Luck Chuck, in which all of the main character's ex-partners married their new partners, per The Things.

Sofia Richie for Vogue Magazine. pic.twitter.com/BYAxiCu4yA — 21 (@21metgala) January 25, 2024

The Kardashian-Jenners have not been mute on their concerns for Scott. Kardashian, in particular, expressed concern about his health in an episode that aired last fall, blaming his decline on a vehicle accident in 2022. She underlined the need for Scott to seek medical attention and support, a feeling shared by fans concerned that the reality star's well-being is at risk.

The recent public appearance and prior reports of Scott's apparent weight loss have fueled speculation about his health. However, the reality star has yet to respond to the concerns of fans and family members. During an earlier episode, Kardashian suggested Scott seek professional aid, like therapy and medical attention, and Scott agreed. Scott's dramatic weight loss has sparked speculation about the use of Ozempic, a contentious weight loss medicine associated with many celebrities.