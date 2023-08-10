'Big Brother' Fans Thrilled About 'Survivor' Alum Cirie Fields' Debut on Season 25

One of the hippest and most savage reality series, Big Brother, is back on screens after a brief hiatus to gear up for something incredible. The new season of the show launched on August 2, 2023. While there were some pretty fresh faces, it seems like things are about to get much more interesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Also Read: ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Booted From Show After Using N-Word: “No Tolerance”

As per reports, this edition is said to be packed with a never-before-seen twist, followed by heaps of unpredictability in the show's history. And as promised, they delivered indeed. In a bombshell moment, a legendary contestant from Survivor, Cirie Fields, has made her return to reality television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Upon the arrival of several of the houseguests into the show, Julie Chen Moonves went on to lay down the basic theme of the home: the Multiverse. As Moonves explained, it is an amalgam of four sections: the BB Comicverse, Humiliverse, Scaryverse, and Scrambleverse. This is indeed a shocking ordeal; however, it was not the most prominent part of the show.

Also Read: 5 Things to Know About Popular ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Felicia Cannon

The big reveal was yet to come. Cue contestant Jared Fields's sensational mother, Cirie Fields. Her warm personality and presence in the room not only rocked the atmosphere but also sent a clear message to both the audience and in-house members that the game has only just begun. And this season has a whole lot more to offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Fans Disappointed With 'Boring' First Episode of Season 25: "They’re Running Out of Ideas"

On the official Instagram account, information on Field's debut on the show was unveiled in the form of a reel. The reality star lightly tiptoed as she sweetly yelled, "Surprise!!". She then goes on to ask viewers, "Guess who's back?"

4-time player and #Survivor legend Cirie Fields is officially the 17th cast member on Season 25 of 'Big Brother.'



She becomes the first player originally appearing on 'Survivor' to compete on 'Big Brother.' #BB25 pic.twitter.com/FycAmmvdHM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2023

She then proceeded to give a brief introduction about herself. The new contestant mentions her credentials and highlights the seasons she participated in during her time on Survivor. "If you don't know me, you're about to get to know me on Big Brother," concluded Fields.

In the comment section of the post, fans of the show were in pandemonium over the news and expressed their shock and excitement. "Omg screaming, crying, throwing up," said a person in glee. "I am floored," added another one. "Queen Cirie gonna run the house," claimed someone else. A dedicated fan of Fields mentioned that although they're a major fan of Survivor, there may be a change in plans this year. "This Survivor fan is now watching Big Brother this year," claimed the fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs)

Earlier, the Big Brother Instagram account had put out a collage with a mysterious missing frame. In the post, pictures of all 16 contestants were neatly arranged, but a big yellow square right in the middle was prominently displayed.

It read, "Who's 17?". At the time, fans were perplexed and began to take several guesses as to who this wild card edition could possibly be. While some still grappled with discovering the identity of the person, a fan seemed to have an inkling of who it could be. "GIVE US CIRIE!!!!" demanded the fan without a hint of knowledge that it indeed was her.

References:

https://www.sportskeeda.com/pop-culture/so-fulfilling-big-brother-fans-react-survivor-legend-cirie-fields-joining-cast-season-25

https://ew.com/tv/big-brother-cirie-fields-survivor-premiere-twist/

More from Inquisitr

Everything We Know About Reilly Smedley Who Was Chosen to Be 'Big Brother's' First HOH for Season 25

‘Big Brother’ Spoilers: Will Season 25 See at Least One Evicted Houseguest Re-Enter the Game?