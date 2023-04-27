Christine Brown of 'Sister Wives' Fame Lists $1M Utah Home For Rent After She Moves in With Fiancé David Woolley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has moved in with her fiancé David Woolley after purchasing a $770K Utah home together ahead of their wedding. According to The Sun, Brown has listed her Salt Lake City home for rent just days before the couple signed official paperwork for their new Utah home. According to the real estate records, Brown listed her $1 million Murray two-story duplex on March 6 and signed the deed on her home with Woolley on March 15. The couple then announced their engagement on April 14, two months after going public with their relationship. Renting the old house and buying a new one is a sign that Brown has completely left her former life behind.

According to Meaww, the 1 million worth duplex listed online seems to have some problems finding the perfect tenant. Reports suggest that the house was previously listed for $3,190 a month, but the rent price has now dropped to $2,990. If someone wants to rent the house and has a pet, they will have to pay an additional $500 for the non-refundable deposit and $90 per month for the pet.

The duplex features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and spreads over 3,000 square feet. There is a master bedroom with an attached laundry room and walk-in closet. The attractive entertainment areas include an open family room, a fireplace, a granite countertop in the kitchen and a partially fenced yard. In terms of storage, the unfinished basement can store plenty of odds and ends, as can the two-car garage.

Christine Brown had moved into the $1.1 million duplex home in Utah after leaving her husband Kody Brown, 52. She sold the Arizona home she once shared with her ex-husband for $700,000 after threatening to move to Utah amid their marital troubles. The 51-year-old was not legally married to Kody, as she was his third spiritual wife, making her “single” on the court documents back then. “Why would I want to live on the property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he's got a full-functioning marriage? Who would ever want to live like that?" she had expressed in the trailer for the upcoming season of Sister Wives.

Christine Brown's big move was filmed for Sister Wives so they could show her saying goodbye to Kody, Robyn, Meri and Janelle Brown. The episodes ended up airing in the fall of 2022 when TLC fans saw Christine sharing the heartbreaking news that she was leaving Flagstaff, Arizona, and the other wives. The now-engaged couple, Christine and Woolley have been settling into their new home after moving in this last month. Their four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home in Lehi has over 4,200 square feet of space and offers unobstructed views of Mount Timpanogos, the East Mountains and the Jordan River.