Chrissy Teigen Reveals How John Legend Has 'Changed' Since Becoming Part of 'The Voice'

Chrissy Teigen has noticed one significant, amusing difference in her husband, John Legend since he joined The Voice as a coach, and she isn't afraid to make fun of him.

On the January 30 broadcast of The Drew Barrymore Show, Teigen and Drew Barrymore raved about the singer-songwriter before the latter displayed a picture of him sporting a slightly unbuttoned shirt and patterned bottoms, per Decider. “He has the hottest chest and he’s always exposing it,” Barrymore said, pointing to Teigen's husband's picture, to which she replied, “I know! He’s my bear. He’s my baby bear. God, he loves a print now. He won’t stop with the pants.”

Teigen claims that since joining The Voice, Legend's style has undergone a significant transformation. “Ever since he started The Voice really, his style became poppier and much more in your face,” she said. “I find myself going out with him sometimes and I’m like, ‘We know you’re John Legend already. You don’t have to wear this much print on print on print on print.'”

Legend's fashion on The Voice has generated a lot of buzz, especially his red suit and unbuttoned shirts! Many fans have tweeted pictures of his changing style, appreciating the singer's fashion.

Legend debuted in Season 16 of the popular singing competition program in 2019. He stayed in his chair until 2022 after winning his first season. The singer resumed his coaching role in 2023 for Season 24, having missed Season 23.

Aside from her critique of Teigen's wardrobe choices, she was all positive about the father of her four kids. Legend (born John Roger Stephens) and Teigen hit it up right away when they first met in 2006 while working on the set of the well-known artist's Stereo music video. Despite their best efforts to keep things informal, the couple's relationship soon became very serious, per PEOPLE.

“He is really as good and pure as you can imagine a man to be. He really is that good,” she explained. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, is he so nice?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, he’s nice, he’s sweet, he’s kind. But he’s also brilliant.’ I hate saying all of this. But his levels of empathy for other people — he’s just like a sponge of kindness and goodness.”

The couple is now a proud parent after being joined in marriage in two separate ceremonies in 2013. In April 2016, the happy parents welcomed Luna Simone, their first child. In May 2018, Teigen gave birth to Miles Theodore, the couple's first son. Legend and Teigen added two children to their family in 2023 following the tragic loss of a pregnancy in 2020. The couple welcomed son Wren Alexander Stephens via a surrogate in June after daughter Esti Maxine arrived in January.

“He brings me down to a level where I’m like, ‘OK. I’m being overreactive right now, I’m being a little crazy,'” Teigen told Barrymore. “I’m a very anxious person, I get very nervous, I’m very tough on myself. So for someone to come in and be the calming force in all of that is really important.”