Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Once Missed DJ Fisher’s Performance Because He Got Too Drunk at Pre-party

Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, and friends are now having a blast in Ibiza. The Hollywood celebrity has previously had trouble keeping up with parties on the renowned party island.

The actor once had to cancel his attendance at his friend DJ Paul Fisher's show because he was too drunk. Fisher, 36, recently discussed the uncomfortable event on Capital Dance, a digital radio station, per DailyMail.

"Chris came to Ibiza and didn't make my show because he got too pi**ed beforehand. He started spewing everywhere," he explained. "He's gonna hate you putting that on the air because he's a p**sy!"

Fisher revealed that Chris had a fantastic retort for him when he volunteered to teach the Thor star how to DJ. "He says, 'You just push play and walk away, mate.' He's more of an Ed Sheeran kind of guy," Fisher shared, laughing.

Hemsworth and Fisher have been pals for many years and frequently go to the gym together to improve their chiseled physiques. Hemsworth posted an Instagram video of himself lifting weights with Fisher in 2021. In the video, Chris can be seen cheering on his pal, telling him, "You're a big fish; you're the biggest fish, dammit!"

Chris and Elsa are presently holidaying in Ibiza, with pictures of their family on the beach surfacing online, per News.com.au. During their European vacation, the pair raised the temperature on the party island of Ibiza. The couple appeared to be in better shape than ever as they enjoyed a beach day in Ibiza, Spain, with their children - daughter India, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9 - family and friends. The Thor actor, 39, flaunted his washboard abs in a pair of boardshorts, while the Spanish actress, 46, flaunted her slim form in a black two-piece.

The Ibiza revelation comes days after the Thor star was seen partying it up in Mykonos along with his brother Liam and Matt Damon's family. Chris paid a touching tribute to his father, Craig, on his 68th birthday. On the Greek island of Mykonos, the Hollywood heartthrob celebrated the occasion with his parents and also a party with his best pal Matt Damon.

He posted photos of his lookalike father's party to Instagram as the Hemsworth family began the birthday festivities with lunch and cake. The film of good memories began with a joyful video of Chris, his mother Leonie, and siblings Liam and Luke celebrating Craig's birthday. "Happy birthday to my dad, the greatest man I know! My hero, my mentor, my inspiration. Love ya, Dad," Chris wrote in the caption.

Chris Hemsworth has spent nearly a quarter of his life playing Thor for Marvel. Taking on the Mjölnir-wielding Norse god, Hemsworth has grown bored. Nearly a year after starring in the critically panned Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth, 39, opened up about his experience in the Marvel films, his ambitions, and his next steps in an interview, per LA Times. “I really wanna do some other stuff for a while,” the actor shared. “I got sick of the character pretty quick every couple of years,” he said.

