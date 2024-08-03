Chris Evans Was Slammed By Fans For The Ridiculously Wide Age-Gap Between Him and Wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans, the most eligible bachelor shocked fans and the media alike when he wed his secret girlfriend Alba Baptista on Sept. 9, 2023, at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The pair were first linked in January 2022 but only confirmed their relationship in November. The Captain America actor had earlier shared with People his plans to settle down, "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," Evans said. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared." Fans were perplexed by the married couple's age difference when they made their red carpet debut at this month's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista make their red carpet debut. #VFOscars pic.twitter.com/AiaPGBtTQn — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 11, 2024

As per IGVOfficial, fans expressed their opinions on X, one fan said: “I don’t care what anyone says, this is something. She’s barely starting when he already has a spot in the industry. They’re in different stages of their life." “She wasn’t even born and he was already a teen. I don’t care how mature she is, it’s never been about her, it’s him,” a second critic wrote. A third fan expressed: “Their age gap is so icky like I’m sorry but I can’t even think what two people in their age brackets would have in common.”

Are these guys so immature they need to date & marry youngsters to match their equivalent IQ??? — Snappin’ Turtle (@turtle_snappin) March 14, 2024

Wait, that's not his niece?! — Elena 👨‍👩‍👧 (@Elena09766) March 11, 2024

“Are we just ignoring the age gap between Chris Evans and his new wife?!?” a fourth fan questioned. A fifth fan penned: “Age gaps are gross. Even if you’re Chris Evans.” “Trying so hard to be happy for Chris Evans, but learning that his beautiful wife is my age is sending me,” added a sixth fan. However, few fans defended the sweet couple, “Sure, there is an age gap here but frankly, they look the same age range and they met as proper adults so who are we to judge?" one fan wrote.

Looks like his daughter. — Ham (@Ham04865341) March 11, 2024

A second fan tried to explain: “Good for Chris Evans I guess. The guy has said he wants marriage and family, and he finally found someone. The age gap is big, but my parents were 15 years apart. Mom was several years younger and more naïve and they were together until he died.” A third fan said: “They both seem nice and I wish Twitter would just let them be happy.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he added. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better," Evans had admitted back in 2022. A source shared then that "it was kind of love at first sight".

IG OFFICIAL: CHRIS EVANS, 41, IS DATING ALBA BAPTISTA, 25



WATCH: "Captain America" Chris Evans, 41, is off the market as he has publicly confirmed he is dating actress Alba Baptista, 25, through a home video recently uploaded on his IG. | via @Tribunephl_Kim pic.twitter.com/ScGbVPeHZ8 — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) January 7, 2023

"They got serious very quickly," the source shared, confirming the pair met in Europe. "He kept saying he knew she was the one." Evans has reportedly "been the happiest since they met," and she is "everything to him," the source added. Evans "has been ready to settle down for a while." "He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl," the source concluded. "She is beautiful, smart, and just a good person. She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him. It's the best news that they are married."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 17, 2024. It has since been updated.