Once again, it's Donald Trump versus his Republican critics. On Saturday, November 4, 2023, a crowd in Florida 'welcomed' the former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie with yells and boos. The MAGA supporters cried chants of 'Trump' and 'Drop Now' as the 61-year-old took the stage. However, he yelled back and told his hecklers they 'fear the truth,' as per The Hill.

The Republican candidate was present at the Florida Republican Party's Freedom Summit, along with other party front runners. Christie is one of Trump's staunch critics, and due to his opposition to the former president, the people of Florida heckled him. Before him, the former Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, faced similar jeering.

Like Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie is loudly booed when he speaks the truth about tRump. Their anger against the truth is reprehensible. They paint anyone who doesn’t support tRump as the enemy and an enemy they want to destroy. This is the same mindset as in Germany 1930.… — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 5, 2023

Despite amplifying critical voices, Trump has maintained his dominance in the state. However, Christie heckled back the crowd for booing at him and said, "What a shock, you're for Trump, I'm gonna fall over dead," reported Fox News. The former governor told his hecklers their boos are insignificant in front of the country's problems. Christie continued, "Now look, every one of those boos, every one of those catcalls, every one of those yells will not solve one problem we face in this country." Besides, as the combative Christie continued to face the pro-Trump chants from the crowd, he also kept challenging the views of the MAGA hecklers.

JUST IN: Chris Christie has nearly a 2 minute argument with the crowd at the Florida Freedom Summit after the crowd continuously booed him.



Instead of continuing with his speech, Christie decided to chastise the crowd.



“Your anger, your anger, your anger against the truth is… pic.twitter.com/QEcRCCPfeE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 4, 2023

"The problem is, you want to shout down any voice that says anything different than what you want to hear. You can continue to do it, and believe me — believe me, it doesn't bother me one bit," Christie yelled. In between the boos, the former New Jersey governor tried to convince people their energy would better be spent elsewhere.

"When you think about the problems that our country and this world is facing, when you think about that, this type of pettiness... is beneath … the process of electing a president," Christie said. "Your anger against the truth is reprehensible." The vociferous Trump critic stood no chance among the MAGA supporters, who relentlessly booed him.

The former N.J. Governor highlighted America's more than $33 trillion debt, noting that $13 trillion has been added in the last 6.5 years, per Politico. He asserted the country is in dire need of a better leader, considering the current predicament of the U.S. However, despite disruptions, Christie continued talking to the crowd.

"You can yell and boo about it as much as you like, but it doesn't change the truth. And the truth is coming," the Republican said before adding, "The truth is coming, and all of you need to understand: America needs better than what we've had." However, the crowd, for once, seemed satisfied when Christie pivoted to support for Israel: "We should make sure that every candidate running for president makes it very clear to every American and every citizen of the world the United States will stand undivided with the state of Israel, and we will defeat terrorists all around the world."

Prior to Christie, 2024 presidential hopefuls like Vivek Ramaswamy also faced the backlash. When the entrepreneur said America needs a younger, non-traditional nominee, the Florida crowd heckled him, too. Hutchinson, on the other hand, raised Trump's 91 criminal charges and his lawsuits. He claimed, "There is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year." But, his claims were also met with boos for over a minute.

